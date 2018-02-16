La Liga Table 2018: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 24 Results

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Girona moved up to eighth in La Liga after beating Leganes 3-0 at the Estadi Montilivi on Friday night. Goals from Cristhian Stuani, Portu and Juanpe proved enough for the home side to earn three vital points.

The hosts controlled the game throughout and continue to punch above their weight during their first-ever season in Spain's top flight. Girona are now just two points outside of the top six.

Here's what tonight's result means for the updated standings:

1. Barcelona: 59

2. Atletico Madrid: 52

3. Valencia: 43

4. Real Madrid: 42

5. Villarreal: 37

6. Sevilla: 36

7. Eibar: 35

8. Girona: 34

9. Real Betis: 33

10. Celta Vigo: 32

11. Getafe: 30

12. Leganes: 29

13. Athletic Bilbao: 28

14. Real Sociedad: 26

15. Espanyol: 26

16. Alaves: 25

17. Levante: 20

18. Las Palmas: 18

19. Deportivo La Coruna: 17

20. Malaga: 13

Full standings are available, per BBC Sport.

Girona started brightly, moving the ball quickly between the lines and using their width well. In particular, Stuani's pace and smart running were causing the visitors a host of problems.

The pressure told in the 22nd minute when Martin Mantovani handled in the box to give away a penalty. Stuani stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

Former Middlesbrough forward Stuani has been ruthlessly efficient from 12 yards, according to OptaJose:

Uruguay international Stuani continued to run Leganes ragged, while Garcia Borja ran the game from the heart of midfield. Girona's confident approach play was rewarded with a second goal on 36 minutes when Portu struck a fine shot after collecting a pass from Borja's fellow midfielder Alex Granell.

Stuani made way for Anthony Lozano with just under 15 minutes left as the hosts were in cruise control. They managed to add a third with five minutes to go when the astute Granell picked out Juanpe to head in.

Girona saw things out without too much fuss. The professional way they approached the second half was a testament to the fine work of manager Pablo Machin, who has imbued a smartly assembled group with sound and progressive tactics.

Machin's men have ample firepower thanks to Stuani and Portu, while the midfield is brimming with vision and technique. Girona are more than meriting their fine debut campaign in La Liga.

Things won't get any easier, though, as Girona face a trip to leaders Barcelona next week. Before then, the Blaugrana will be in Eibar on Saturday.

Meanwhile, champions Real Madrid face a tricky trip to Real Betis on Sunday, per Sky Sports Statto:

Attention will be on Spain's big two this weekend, while second-placed Atletico Madrid can keep the pressure on in the title race by beating Athletic Bilbao at home.