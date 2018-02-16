Lavar Ball Says He's Not Afraid of Magic Johnson, Lakers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2018

FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, LaVar Ball, father of Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball and UCLA player LiAngelo Ball, watches the Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers during an NBA summer league basketball game, in Las Vegas. President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday, Nov. 19, that he should have left three UCLA basketball players, including LiAngelo Ball, accused of shoplifting in China in jail after LaVar Ball minimized Trump’s involvement in winning the players’ release during an interview Saturday, Nov. 18, with ESPN. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

After previously being told to tone down his criticisms of Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton, LaVar Ball isn't afraid to keep talking.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ball even said "I ain't never afraid of nothing" in response to a question about Magic Johnson. 

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported in December that members of the Lakers' front office had a meeting with Ball about his criticisms of Walton and to "help create a more positive atmosphere" around Lonzo Ball

LaVar has created more headlines for himself and his family, telling reporters earlier this week Lonzo wouldn't re-sign with the Lakers in the future if they didn't also sign his two younger sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo. 

LiAngelo is draft eligible this year, though ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported there's "no chance" he will be selected by a team. LaMelo, who is only 16 years old, won't be draft eligible for two years. 

The Lakers have entered the All-Star break with a 23-34 record. Lonzo is averaging 10.2 points and 7.1 assists per game but hasn't played since Jan. 13 with a knee injury. 

