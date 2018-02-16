Marlins SP Dan Straily Glad Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich Are Gone

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 13: Dan Straily #58 of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 13, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Dan Straily said he's "glad" the organization traded outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich, adding, "If they don't want to be here, good for them."

On Friday, Steven Wine of the Associated Press relayed comments from Straily, one of the veteran players not dealt so far during the team's offseason overhaul. 

"I really agreed with what happened," he said. "I feel like with the pieces they brought in, this might flip around a little quicker than people realize. I'm not saying today, but I'm excited to be here and try to mentor guys coming into the big leagues for the first time."

                 

