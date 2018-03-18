Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon and WrestleMania's Most Innovative Matches

0 of 5

WWE.com

When Shawn Michaels battled Razor Ramon in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania X at Madison Square Garden, the landscape of WWE changed forever.

Ladders, tables and chairs have since become wrestling staples, but chairman Vince McMahon has regularly saved a small number of his most innovative fights for WrestleMania.

WWE's most important night of the year has been full of magnificent and chaotic bouts that fans will never forget.

At the 10th instalment of 'Mania, Michaels and Ramon battered each other black and blue with the makeshift weapons. As HBK climbed the ladder to try to reach the title belts hanging above the ring, Razor pushed the ladder over at the last moment. Michaels was left tied up in the ropes, allowing The Bad Guy the chance to win the championship.

Here we take a look at a few of the most interesting WrestleMania fights of all time.