Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon and WrestleMania's Most Innovative Matches

Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon and WrestleMania's Most Innovative MatchesMarch 18, 2018
When Shawn Michaels battled Razor Ramon in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania X at Madison Square Garden, the landscape of WWE changed forever.
Ladders, tables and chairs have since become wrestling staples, but chairman Vince McMahon has regularly saved a small number of his most innovative fights for WrestleMania.
WWE's most important night of the year has been full of magnificent and chaotic bouts that fans will never forget.
At the 10th instalment of 'Mania, Michaels and Ramon battered each other black and blue with the makeshift weapons. As HBK climbed the ladder to try to reach the title belts hanging above the ring, Razor pushed the ladder over at the last moment. Michaels was left tied up in the ropes, allowing The Bad Guy the chance to win the championship.
Here we take a look at a few of the most interesting WrestleMania fights of all time.
The Undertaker Buries Mark Henry in a Casket Match in 2006
It was not the first casket match in WWE, but WrestleMania 22 saw the debut of one of the Undertaker's signature fights at the major event.
The Deadman had taken the concept to Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and SummerSlam cards, but it took a long time before we saw a casket match at WrestleMania.
Henry stopped the Undertaker winning the World Heavyweight Championship against Kurt Angle on a March 2006 edition of SmackDown after initiating a surprise attack, and that led to the bout between the pair at WrestleMania 22.
Taker challenged Henry to a casket match, and the World's Strongest Man foolishly accepted.
Surprisingly, the Undertaker's record in casket matches was far from perfect, featuring defeats to Yokozuna and Shawn Michaels, but the legend made sure he wasn't embarrassed at The Showcase of the Immortals, at which he delivered one of his most impressive Tombstone Piledrivers.
Triangle Ladder Match at WrestleMania 2000
The in-ring WrestleMania debuts of the Hardy Boyz, the Dudley Boyz and Edge and Christian will never be forgotten, as the six men put on one of the greatest bouts in WWE history.
The triangle ladder match changed the direction of the company, with tables, ladders and chairs becoming popular among hardcore fighters and high-flyers.
The three teams competed for the tag titles at WrestleMania 2000, and the action descended into the purest carnage—even Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler became overexcited on commentary.
The match received one of the biggest audience pops in WrestleMania history, and fans were enthralled by the innovation they were witnessing.
Edge and Christian prevailed to become champions, but the match is remembered for the iconic image of Jeff Hardy delivering a ludicrous Swanton Bomb from the top of the ladder to Bubba Ray Dudley outside of the ring.
Edge Wins 1st Money in the Bank Match at WrestleMania 21
Money In The Bank has become one of Vince McMahon's company's perennial storylines since the ladder match debuted at WrestleMania 21.
Chris Jericho created the concept, and six of the WWE's top performers competed for a chance to fight for the WWE title.
Jericho was joined by Edge, Christian, Chris Benoit, Shelton Benjamin and Kane, with the Rated R Superstar prevailing in the inaugural battle.
Benoit almost won the match before being hampered by Kane, allowing Edge to hit the Rabid Wolverine with a steel chair before climbing the ladder to claim the briefcase.
Hair vs. Hair Match: Donald Trump Shaves Vince McMahon's Head in 2007
Hair vs. Hair matches were not a new occurrence in the world of wrestling, but their introduction to WrestleMania produced a couple of memorable moments.
"Rowdy" Roddy Piper gave a typically enigmatic performance at WrestleMania III in his hair vs. hair match against Adrian Adonis. The Adorable One was choked unconscious by a sleeper hold, with Brutus Beefcake providing an assist.
Beefcake took on the Barber moniker as he shaved Adonis' head on Piper's behalf, and a new gimmick was born—one that would be hugely popular for Beefcake. The match was billed as Piper's retirement from wrestling.
However, the most famous hair vs. hair match came at WrestleMania 23 in the Battle of the Billionaires between Donald Trump and Vince McMahon.
Trump enlisted Bobby Lashley to represent him in the egotistical grudge bout, and McMahon chose Umaga to fight for him.
The losing businessman was to be humiliated in the ring with a haircut, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin oversaw proceedings as the special guest referee.
The match was highly entertaining, with Trump wrestling McMahon to the floor outside the ring.
Austin hit Umaga with a Stone Cold Stunner in the closing stages, and Lashley picked up the win following a perfect spear.
Hell in a Cell Remains WrestleMania's Most Exciting Affair
Of all the gimmick matches WWE has used over the years, the company has saved Hell in a Cell to decide its most complex stories.
Of the 38 Hell in a Cell matches in history, just three have been contested at WrestleMania.
The first one at 'Mania remains the legendary structure's least memorable, as the Undertaker beat the Big Boss Man at WrestleMania XV.
However, the following two Hell in a Cell encounters at 'Mania would see fans entertained to the highest levels.
Triple H faced off against the Undertaker at the 28th edition of WrestleMania, and the co-main event did not disappoint, as the two men beat the living daylights out of each other, with Shawn Michaels serving as guest referee.
The victory finally came for Taker after he delivered a second Tombstone Piledriver, extending his streak to 20-0 on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
The third Hell in a Cell fight at 'Mania saw Shane McMahon battle the Undertaker, and Vince's son provided fans with a classic moment.
McMahon climbed to the top of the cell during a well-crafted battle and attempted to deliver a flying elbow on his prone opponent below—only to smash through the announce table as Taker moved clear.
The moment has become the stuff of legend, and Shane's legacy was sealed after returning to WWE following a lengthy hiatus from the business.
Shane would have gained control of Raw if he had beaten the Undertaker, but his father still welcomed him back into the company after his gutsy display against The Phenom.