FA Cup 2018: 5th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Friday's Fixtures

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2018

Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (C) celebrates scoring the team's third goal during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge in London on February 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea defeated Hull 4-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday as the Blues advanced after breaking the deadlock in the opening minute.

Willian gave the Premier League champions the perfect start at Stamford Bridge, and the hosts scored four goals before half-time to win the contest.

Leicester City sneaked past Sheffield United in their tie at the King Power Stadium as Jamie Vardy hit the back of the net for a 1-0 win.

Here are Friday's results and the upcoming cup ties:

                            

Friday Results 

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

Chelsea 4-0 Hull City

                           

Saturday, Feb. 17

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea City

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Coventry City

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:20 p.m. ET, Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United

                                                       

Sunday, Feb. 18

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, Rochdale vs. Tottenham Hotspur

                                 

Monday, Feb. 19

7:55 p.m. GMT/2:55 p.m. ET, Wigan Athletic vs. Manchester City

                

Friday Recap

Chelsea were comfortable as they skipped into the next round of the FA Cup. Willian shone for the home side.

The Brazilian broke the deadlock after the opening minute, and there was no way back for Hull as the game quickly slipped away from them.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Willian of Chelsea makes a break during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on February 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Pedro doubled the advantage after 27 minutes as he slipped his shot inside the post, and Willian claimed his brace five minutes later.

There was joy for new Blues striker Olivier Giroud, who capped a fine performance with a goal just before the interval after being involved in all of his team's strikes on the night.

Hull's David Meyler could not beat goalkeeper Willy Caballero from the penalty spot in the second half, but the Tigers gave a better account of themselves as Chelsea took their foot off the gas.

Willian should have completed his hat-trick after missing two good chances, but manager Antonio Conte appeared content as he clapped his team off at the final whistle.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jamie Vardy of Leicester in action during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Leicester City and Sheffield United at The King Power Stadium on February 16, 2018 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botteril
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sheffield United held Leicester until the 66th minute of their game at the King Power, but Vardy was the hero as the England international scored the winner.

Riyad Mahrez returned to the Foxes starting XI for the first time since failing to depart the club in the January transfer window, and the Algerian gained the assist as he helped his team to victory.

Related

    Rising Stars Turned into Dunk Contest 😳

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Rising Stars Turned into Dunk Contest 😳

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Does $100K Motivate an NBA All-Star?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Does $100K Motivate an NBA All-Star?

    Scott Sargent
    via Bleacher Report

    The Art of the Dunk, as Told by the GOATs

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Art of the Dunk, as Told by the GOATs

    JONATHAN ABRAMS
    via Bleacherreport

    B/R's Staff Predictions for All-Star Weekend

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R's Staff Predictions for All-Star Weekend

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report