FA Cup 2018: 5th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Friday's Fixtures

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea defeated Hull 4-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday as the Blues advanced after breaking the deadlock in the opening minute.

Willian gave the Premier League champions the perfect start at Stamford Bridge, and the hosts scored four goals before half-time to win the contest.

Leicester City sneaked past Sheffield United in their tie at the King Power Stadium as Jamie Vardy hit the back of the net for a 1-0 win.

Here are Friday's results and the upcoming cup ties:

Friday Results

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

Chelsea 4-0 Hull City

Saturday, Feb. 17

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea City

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Coventry City

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:20 p.m. ET, Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United

Sunday, Feb. 18

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, Rochdale vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Monday, Feb. 19

7:55 p.m. GMT/2:55 p.m. ET, Wigan Athletic vs. Manchester City

Friday Recap

Chelsea were comfortable as they skipped into the next round of the FA Cup. Willian shone for the home side.

The Brazilian broke the deadlock after the opening minute, and there was no way back for Hull as the game quickly slipped away from them.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Pedro doubled the advantage after 27 minutes as he slipped his shot inside the post, and Willian claimed his brace five minutes later.

There was joy for new Blues striker Olivier Giroud, who capped a fine performance with a goal just before the interval after being involved in all of his team's strikes on the night.

Hull's David Meyler could not beat goalkeeper Willy Caballero from the penalty spot in the second half, but the Tigers gave a better account of themselves as Chelsea took their foot off the gas.

Willian should have completed his hat-trick after missing two good chances, but manager Antonio Conte appeared content as he clapped his team off at the final whistle.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sheffield United held Leicester until the 66th minute of their game at the King Power, but Vardy was the hero as the England international scored the winner.

Riyad Mahrez returned to the Foxes starting XI for the first time since failing to depart the club in the January transfer window, and the Algerian gained the assist as he helped his team to victory.