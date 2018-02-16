Panthers Interim GM Marty Hurney Reinstated After Harassment Investigation

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers reinstated interim general manager Marty Hurney following an investigation into whether Hurney violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, the team announced Friday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shared a statement from Hurney's attorney, Kathleen Lucchesi:

According to ESPN.com's David Newton, the Panthers placed Hurney on administrative leave after his ex-wife said he had harassed her.

The Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person and Michael Gordon reported a judge had reviewed Jeanne Hurney’s complaint and found "there was no evidence Hurney had committed acts of domestic violence against her." The judge also declined to grant a restraining order against Marty Hurney.

In the court complaint, which Jeanne Hurney had withdrawn following the court rulings, she alleged Marty was "extremely controlling and was verbally and emotionally abusive," according to Person and Gordon. She also alleged he or his acquaintances illegally entered her home and classroom.

The Panthers hired Hurney as their interim general manager last July to replace Dave Gettleman. The Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue reported the investigation wasn't going to remove Hurney from the team's search for a permanent GM—assuming the NFL cleared Hurney of any wrongdoing.

The team confirmed Friday it had also interviewed three others for the position: Buffalo Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson, Houston Texans assistant GM Jimmy Raye II and San Francisco 49ers personnel executive Martin Mayhew.