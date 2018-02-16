Panthers Interim GM Marty Hurney Reinstated After Harassment Investigation

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2018

Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney speaks to the media during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The Panthers rehired Marty Hurney as their interim general manager two days after owner Jerry Richardson surprisingly fired Dave Gettleman.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers reinstated interim general manager Marty Hurney following an investigation into whether Hurney violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, the team announced Friday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shared a statement from Hurney's attorney, Kathleen Lucchesi:

According to ESPN.com's David Newton, the Panthers placed Hurney on administrative leave after his ex-wife said he had harassed her.

The Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person and Michael Gordon reported a judge had reviewed Jeanne Hurney’s complaint and found "there was no evidence Hurney had committed acts of domestic violence against her." The judge also declined to grant a restraining order against Marty Hurney.

In the court complaint, which Jeanne Hurney had withdrawn following the court rulings, she alleged Marty was "extremely controlling and was verbally and emotionally abusive," according to Person and Gordon. She also alleged he or his acquaintances illegally entered her home and classroom.

The Panthers hired Hurney as their interim general manager last July to replace Dave Gettleman. The Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue reported the investigation wasn't going to remove Hurney from the team's search for a permanent GM—assuming the NFL cleared Hurney of any wrongdoing.

The team confirmed Friday it had also interviewed three others for the position: Buffalo Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson, Houston Texans assistant GM Jimmy Raye II and San Francisco 49ers personnel executive Martin Mayhew.

Related

    Report: Bears CB Fuller Won't Return to Chicago

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bears CB Fuller Won't Return to Chicago

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Mike Adams buys 100 tickets for 'Black Panther'

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Mike Adams buys 100 tickets for 'Black Panther'

    Tim Weaver
    via Panthers Wire

    McCarron Will Get Paid More This Year Than Dalton

    NFL logo
    NFL

    McCarron Will Get Paid More This Year Than Dalton

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    ESPN, Fox Pursuing Peyton as Prime-Time Analyst

    NFL logo
    NFL

    ESPN, Fox Pursuing Peyton as Prime-Time Analyst

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report