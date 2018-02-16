Derrick Rose Not in Timberwolves' Plans, Owner Glen Taylor Says

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2018

ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 6: Derrick Rose #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the game against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on February 6, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Cavaliers 116 to 98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said the team isn't currently looking to sign veteran point guard Derrick Rose or any other free agent despite having an empty roster spot. 

On Thursday, Sid Hartman of the Star Tribune passed along comments Taylor made about potentially adding Rose.

"If we could find the right person to fit into our team and have some ability to play, get out there on the floor, we are certainly going to look at it," he said. "We kept one slot open all year long just in case that possibility occurred. But as of today we don't have anybody in mind."

The Cleveland Cavaliers dealt Rose to the Utah Jazz as part of their massive shake-up before last week's NBA trade deadline. The Jazz waived the guard following the deal and he's now become a free agent.

Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reported the Washington Wizards are considering signing the 2010-11 league MVP with John Wall sidelined until at least March with a knee injury.

That said, teams are likely going to wait until after All-Star Weekend to make a decision about whether to sign Rose, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Injuries have sapped the 29-year-old Chicago native of the explosive playmaking ability he showcased during his peak seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

He averaged 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 43.9 percent from the field across 16 appearances for the Cavs.

While Rose has been linked to the T-Wolves in the past, including before last year's trade deadline, he would make less sense for the team now. They already have three point guards on the roster in Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones and Aaron Brooks.

