Yankees Prospect Thairo Estrada Suffered Gunshot Wound in Hip in January

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

New York Yankees prospect Thairo Estrada is recovering from a gunshot wound to the hip he suffered in January when teenagers attempted to rob him in Bejuma, Venezuela, according to ESPN.com's David Schoenfield.

Estrada has been at spring training with the Yankees in Tampa, Florida, participating in workouts. However, Schoenfield noted Estrada is currently being "limited to upper-body work."

The bullet is reportedly still lodged in his hip.

Estrada, 21, spent last season with the Yankees' Double-A affiliate in Trenton, New Jersey.

Over the course of 122 appearances, the majority of which came at shortstop, the Venezuelan slashed .301/.353/.392 with six home runs, 48 RBI and eight stolen bases.

According to MLB.com, Estrada is the 16th-ranked prospect in the Yankees' farm system.