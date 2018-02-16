Yankees Prospect Thairo Estrada Suffered Gunshot Wound in Hip in January

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2018

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Thairo Estrada #99 of Scottsdale Scorpions (NYY) in action in the Arizona Fall League game against the Surprise Saguaros at Scottsdale Stadium on November 13, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

New York Yankees prospect Thairo Estrada is recovering from a gunshot wound to the hip he suffered in January when teenagers attempted to rob him in Bejuma, Venezuela, according to ESPN.com's David Schoenfield.

Estrada has been at spring training with the Yankees in Tampa, Florida, participating in workouts. However, Schoenfield noted Estrada is currently being "limited to upper-body work."

The bullet is reportedly still lodged in his hip. 

Estrada, 21, spent last season with the Yankees' Double-A affiliate in Trenton, New Jersey. 

Over the course of 122 appearances, the majority of which came at shortstop, the Venezuelan slashed .301/.353/.392 with six home runs, 48 RBI and eight stolen bases. 

According to MLB.com, Estrada is the 16th-ranked prospect in the Yankees' farm system. 

Related

    Boone Excited About Giancarlo Stanton's Arrival at Camp

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Boone Excited About Giancarlo Stanton's Arrival at Camp

    North Jersey
    via North Jersey

    Stanton’s First Step into Turbulent Yankees Universe

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Stanton’s First Step into Turbulent Yankees Universe

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Olney, Heyman Spar Over Who Broke Red Sox Signing

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Olney, Heyman Spar Over Who Broke Red Sox Signing

    Alex Putterman
    via Awful Announcing

    Report: Lincecum Throws 93 MPH at Showcase

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Lincecum Throws 93 MPH at Showcase

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report