Mark Barron, Kayvon Webster Undergo Surgery on Shoulder Injuries

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Mark Barron #26 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the first half of game against the Houston Texans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron and cornerback Kayvon Webster both underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

According to Rapoport, Barron should be healthy enough to participate in the Rams' offseason activities. Webster, on the other hand, is also recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, so his recovery timeline remains unclear.

Webster shared a photo Thursday on Instagram after his shoulder procedure:

Considering major Achilles injuries can require up to almost a full year of recovery, Webster is likely to miss a significant chunk of the 2018 season.

Earlier this month, ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez explained why Barron could be a salary-cap casualty for the Rams. Gonzalez alluded to Barron's various injuries from the past season and noted he and Alec Ogletree will combine to account for $21.6 million, per Over the Cap.

By cutting Barron, who has three years left on his contract, Los Angeles would save $7 million in 2018, with only $3 million in dead money on the team's books.

Before making any roster moves, the Rams are set to have a little over $40.8 million this season.

