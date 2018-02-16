Kobe Bryant Says Only 'Special' Players Can Be Lakers

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant said the organization shouldn't need to make a major sales pitch to convince top free agents to join one of the NBA's most storied franchises.

In an interview with ESPN's Jalen Rose, Bryant downplayed the idea that he could help the Lakers recruit players during the offseason.

"It takes a special person to want to play for this franchise and take the pressure that comes along with playing for this franchise," he said. "The pressure of following Magic [Johnson]'s footsteps, myself and the dynasty that we've had, it takes a special person to do that. And if I need to convince you come here, to carry that legacy forward, then you ain't the one to be it."

Bryant added winning NBA titles is the only focus in L.A. because "the Lakers stand for excellence" and any player who doesn't buy in to that singular goal can "go play someplace else," per ESPN.

"When you're here, the most important thing is winning championships. I don't care about anything else. It's winning championships," he said. "You don't have to like each other, but you will show up to practice every day and play hard, you will focus and commit to winning, and you know, if that's the case, then you'll be just fine."

The comments are of particular interest as the Lakers gear up to make a possible run at multiple marquee free agents during the summer.

Joe Morgan of Sporting News noted the Lakers' moves at last week's NBA trade deadline created an opportunity to make max contract offers to both the Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George.

While it's unclear whether the front office can land either of those superstars, Bryant is apparently not planning to take a hands-on role in the process. Instead, he's going to let the team's history speak for itself.

It's a legacy that features 16 NBA championships and a group of retired numbers that includes Wilt Chamberlain (No. 13), Magic Johnson (No. 32), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (No. 33), Jerry West (No. 44) and both of Bryant's numbers (Nos. 8 and 24).