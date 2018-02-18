2018 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Order and Latest Projections

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

We're in full offseason mode, as scouts prepare for the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, which means it's time for another mock draft.

Before the players hop into their underwear for a combine showcase, we will dig into the latest rumblings on offseason plans and prospects.

The Miami Dolphins may send shock waves through the free-agency period with a notable subtraction, which would have a huge effect on draft plans. What's the buzz around a star player on their defense?

Should the Detroit Lions roll the dice on a young prospect with rising stock?

If the Buffalo Bills move on from a well-respected veteran defensive tackle, how could they add immediate toughness and production up front?

2018 NFL Mock Draft 1st-Round Projections

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. New York Giants: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

5. Denver Broncos: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

6. New York Jets: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

8. Chicago Bears: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

*9. San Francisco 49ers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

*10. Oakland Raiders: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

11. Miami Dolphins: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

13. Washington Redskins: Derwin James, S, Florida State

14. Green Bay Packers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

15. Arizona Cardinals: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

16. Baltimore Ravens: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

18. Seattle Seahawks: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

19. Dallas Cowboys: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

20. Detroit Lions: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

21. Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

22. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs): Vita Vea, DT, Washington

23. Los Angeles Rams: Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana

24. Carolina Panthers: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

25. Tennessee Titans: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

26. Atlanta Falcons: Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

27. New Orleans Saints: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

30. Minnesota Vikings: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

31. New England Patriots: Marcus Davenport, EDGE, UTSA

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Arden Key, OLB, LSU

*A coin-flip will confirm the draft order for Nos. 9 and 10.

Miami Dolphins Select LB Roquan Smith at No. 11

The Dolphins front seven may go through significant changes during the offseason. According to CBSSports.com reporter Jason La Canfora, team brass will consider moving on from defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh: "Confidants of owner Stephen Ross told me during the season that the owner was ready to move on from defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, set to count a staggering $26 million against the cap."

In the previous draft, Miami selected defensive tackles Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor in back-to-back rounds—both produced as quality pass-rushers on the collegiate level.

If the Dolphins decide to cut ties with Suh, many will assume the front office will select a defensive tackle in the first round. However, the young talent behind the three-time All-Pro allows the team to focus on a linebacker group in flux.

Linebacker Koa Misi's contract expires in March. Lawrence Timmons experienced a shaky 2017 season that came with an in-house suspension and subpar production. Raekwon McMillan tore his ACL in the preseason opener, and it remains unclear where he fits within the defensive scheme.

Georgia's Roquan Smith would join the Dolphins as a rookie with a clear path to a starting position. His ability to rush the quarterback and cover the width of the field would give defensive coordinator Matt Burke room to move pieces around for the best personnel grouping.

Detroit Lions Select LB Tremaine Edmunds at No. 20

Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah's status on an expiring contract will dominate team headlines, but the Lions must turn their attention to their linebacker corps, as two veteran assets in Tahir Whitehead and Paul Worrilow prepare to hit the free-agent market.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds' draft stock continues to rise as NFL analysts dig into his collegiate film and production. Similar to Smith, who is projected to the Dolphins above, the Virginia Tech product can pressure the pocket and chase down ball-carriers and receivers on the second level.

On the other hand, Edmunds' size, at 6'5" and 250 pounds, may hurt his projected transition into the pros for scouts who look for archetypal size in prospects. He's going to face similar scrutiny to Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (6'3" and 234 pounds) in the previous draft class.

Nonetheless, the Virginia Tech product's ability to penetrate into the backfield and his quickness should overshadow questionable measurements. He racked up 30.5 tackles for a loss in the previous two years and flashes short-area coverage ability. He would be a solid pick for the Lions at No. 20.

Buffalo Bills Select DT Vita Vea at No. 22

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane should consider strengthening the front four, an asset head coach Sean McDermott possessed in his previous position as the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator.

As 34-year-old defensive tackle Kyle Williams sets up to become a free agent, the front office could select Washington's Vita Vea as his replacement.

At 6'4" and 344 pounds, one would assume Vea fits best with a 3-4 scheme as a nose tackle. However, his quick step off the line of scrimmage creates opportunities in a four-man front as well. Keep in mind teams play heavy snaps in nickel packages over base formations.

Vea's numbers don't suggest a superstar player, and the film confirms as much, but within a group, he can wreak havoc as someone difficult to block one-on-one because of his size, power and quickness. Furthermore, McDermott's coaching prowess could bring out the best in the Washington product in a year or two.

