Daytona 500 2018: Storylines to Watch in NASCAR's Season Opener

David Graham/Associated Press

NASCAR fans will be brimming with excitement on Sunday, as the Daytona 500 provides the sport its perfect start to the 2018 Cup Series.

It's the 60th running of the legendary race from Daytona, with the 200-lap occasion testing drivers to their limits.

Alex Bowman will be in pole position for The Great American Race, earning the prestigious honour in his Chevrolet.

Read on for a preview of storylines developing in Florida and ways to watch the race:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. (ET)/7:30 p.m. (GMT)

TV: Fox (U.S), FreeSports (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports, FreeSports via Sky Go

Preview

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 500-mile long epic race always produces drama, and Hendrick Motorsports finds itself on the pole with Bowman at the wheel.

Denny Hamlin placed second in qualifying, with Ryan Blaney ready to go in third on the grid.

Hendrick is no stranger to pole at the Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing, and Bowman will be hoping to impress his new boss, Rick Hendrick.

Bowman's career has been underwhelming since debuting at the 500 in 2014, but he has risen to prominence to earn a seat with his team.

Hamlin will be pleased with his qualification place, and he won the famous race in 2016, making him a serious and experienced threat this time around.

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Racing star Danica Patrick is set to feature in her last Daytona 500, as the trailblazer winds down her NASCAR career.

Patrick forced her way up the ladder in a sport that remains dominated by the opposite sex.

Speaking to Reuters (via Autoblog), racing team owner Roger Penske highlighted the 35-year-old's standing in the sport.

Penske said in an email:

"Danica Patrick has really made a lasting impact on racing. Her success, both on the race track and the way she has helped grow the fanbase in both IndyCar and NASCAR, has been remarkable.

"She then [after IndyCar] brought new energy and new fans to NASCAR while continuing to help create even more opportunities for women in motorsports."

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

The Daytona 500 is always a lottery when it comes to a winner, with Brad Keselowski initially fancied to walk away with the victory.

However, the 34-year-old is far down the grid in 31st, and he will have to battle his way through the field to create an opportunity for a glorious success.

Keselowski has the depth of quality to pick apart his opposition, but he will have to do it the hard way as he searches for a route to the front.