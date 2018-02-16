NBC Olympics Schedule 2018: Friday Night's TV, Live-Stream Coverage and Picks

Ker Robertson/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn will make her push for another Winter Olympics medal during Friday night's action, as the 33-year-old will participate in the women's super-G final.

The event will start at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, but thanks to the time difference to South Korea, American viewers will get to watch the two-time Olympic medalist in action on Friday night.

Elsewhere, the figure skating competition continues, and the women's ski slopestyle will conclude.

All times ET. Time difference with South Korea is 14 hours.

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Ski Jumping, Speed Skating, Cross Country (NBC)

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Men's Curling (NBCSN)

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Men's Hockey, Game of the Day (NBCSN)

7 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Figure Skating (NBCSN)

8 p.m. - 12:35 a.m.: Freestyle, Skeleton, Alpine, Figure Skating (NBC)

8 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.: Figure Skating (NBCSN)

10:15 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.: Men's Hockey, Canada vs. Czech Republic (NBCSN)

Friday Picks

Lindsey Vonn's Olympic Return (9 p.m. ET start)

While the 2018 Winter Olympics have been in full swing for some time now, Vonn has yet to compete in a finals event in Korea. And as she missed out on the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, Friday's super-G showdown will be her first race on the biggest stage in eight years.

She's looking forward to it:

Vonn took the bronze medal in the super-G in 2010 and won the gold in her favoured downhill. She's a former super-G world champion and has taken almost 30 World Cup wins in the event, so a medal isn't out of the question.

With American team-mate Mikaela Shiffrin sitting out the super-G, there's one less competitor to worry about for the veteran speedster. Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec is also absent due to injury.

Lara Gut from Switzerland and Tina Weirather from Liechtenstein enter the event with better super-G rankings this season, and both will be eyeing the gold. Italy's Federica Brignone already bagged a bronze medal in the giant slalom and is also a contender.

Vonn will be one to watch on Friday, even if her best chance of winning the gold will come in the downhill.

Women's Freestyle Ski Slopestyle Spectacle (8 p.m. ET start for qualifying, medal start at 11 p.m.)

There are few events that combine creativity and athleticism as well as the slopestyle event in freestyle skiing, and Friday night will see both the two qualifying runs and three finals runs take place.

For the United States, Maggie Voisin will be the one soaking up the headlines after her road back from injury and belated Olympic debut. She qualified for the 2014 Olympics as a 15-year-old, only to suffer a setback in training and miss out on her chance to compete.

Four years later, she's back and better than ever:

Estonia's Kelly Sildaru would have been the favourite for the gold after winning the 2016 and 2017 X Games gold in Aspen, but similar to Voisin four years ago, the 15-year-old is out with an injury. In her absence, the field appears to be wide open.

Voisin has momentum on her side and arguably the best all-round game of the contenders, with excellent railwork and great ability in the air.

Johanne Killi should have the advantage on the jumps, and what Sarah Hoefflin lacks in experience―she didn't start seriously competing until she graduated university―she makes up for with the courage to do tricks most other contenders only attempt in training.