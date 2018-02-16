Mark Dantonio Contract Extension Reportedly Approved Amid MSU Scandal

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio received his annual one-year contract extension Friday.

The news came just over three weeks after Outside the Lines' Paula Lavigne and Nicole Noren published results of an investigation into the school's handling of allegations of sexual assault and violence against women. The report revealed "a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression" in such cases involving athletes, including members of the school's football and basketball programs.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Murphy, Dantonio is signed to a rolling contract "which stipulates that one year is added to his deal on an annual basis."

The agreement, which was initially signed in 2016, runs through 2024.

According to Lavgine and Noren, at least 16 Michigan State football players have been accused of sexual assault or violence since Dantonio started with the program.

Additionally, OTL reported Dantonio "was said to be involved in handling the discipline in at least one of the cases several years ago."

The 61-year-old later denied any wrongdoing at a press conference.

"Any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false," Dantonio told reporters. "Every incident reported in that article was documented either by police or the Michigan State Title IX office. I've always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with sexual assault."

Dantonio was hired by the Spartans in 2007. During his 11 years at the helm, Michigan State has gone 100-45, including a 5-4 record in postseason play.