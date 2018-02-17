Olympic Ski Jumping Schedule 2018: Men's Large Hill TV Info, Live Stream, Pick

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Poland's Kamil Stoch will attempt to defend the gold medal he won four years ago when the men's large hill individual event takes place in the ski jumping at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday.

Stoch won gold at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia, and is joined at these Games by that year's silver medalist Noriaki Kasai from Japan, as well as Slovakia's Peter Prevc, who won bronze four years ago.

Here are the schedule and viewing details for this event:

Date: Saturday, February 17

Time: First Round, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET — Final, 1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: NBC, Eurosport 2

Live Stream: NBC Sports App, Eurosport Player, BBC iPlayer

The full schedule is available on the Games' official website.

Stoch won't just have to focus on Kasai and Prevc. He may be more concerned by the presence of reigning world champion Stefan Kraft, as well as Germany's Andreas Wellinger, who won gold in the normal hill event in Pyeongchang.

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Austrian Kraft has the skill and track record to outjump the field and take the gold. The 24-year-old has struggled during qualification, though, finishing a lowly 11th.

It means Kraft faces a daunting challenge making his mark in the final.

With Kraft maybe set to struggle, Stoch's case to win gold again is even stronger.

The Pole arrived at these Games in stellar form. On January 6, he won a second consecutive Four Hills tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, which saw him become "only the second ski jumper in the long history of the sport to win all four stages of the prestigious event," per Jim Armstrong of the Associated Press (h/t The Baltimore Sun).

Yet Stoch only finished seventh in qualification at Alpensia. The 30-year-old also failed to repeat winning the gold in the normal hill event, losing out to Wellinger.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The German was fifth after the first round, but a brilliant jump covering 113.5 metres put him in the medal picture. Wellinger is now the skier to watch for the large hill.

However, Stoch knows what it takes to win this event. He is a good bet to save his best for the strong competition in Saturday's final, before taking his familiar place in the prime spot on the podium once again.