Olympic Alpine Skiing Schedule 2018: Live Stream, TV Info for Men's Giant Slalom

After the skiing schedule was affected by adverse conditions at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the men's giant slalom is set to run on Saturday.

Ted Ligety of the United States will be hoping to capture the gold medal again after winning the event at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

Austrian star Marcel Hirscher will be attempting to add the giant slalom gold to the combined title he has already won at Pyeongchang 2018, as he continues to solidify his reputation as one of the greatest skiers in history.

The skiing is set to begin in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK and Europe, as viewers in the United States get to watch during prime time on Saturday night.

Here's how you can watch all of the action from the Games:

                

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/1:15 a.m. GMT (Sunday)/10:15 a.m. local time.

TVNBC Universal (U.S.), BBC and Eurosport (UK)

StreamNBC OlympicsBBC iPlayer

            

Saturday Schedule

Men's giant slalom—Run 1 (8:15 p.m. ET/1:15 a.m. GMT on Sunday)

Men's giant slalom—Run 2 (11:45 p.m. ET/4:45 a.m. GMT on Sunday)

                                

Preview

LENZERHEIDE, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 13: (FRANCE OUT) Olympic gold medallist Ted Ligety of the USA during a photo shoot with the US Ski Team Olympic alpine ski medalists on March 13, 2014 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

After a long and successful career in skiing, Ligety will be searching for his third Olympic gold on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old won the combined gold at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy, and prevailed in the giant slalom at Sochi 2014.

However, the athlete had a difficult day in the recent super-G final, skiing off the course as he failed to finish his run.

It was a strange error from the Salt Lake City-born legend, but he was not fancied to medal in the event.

NBC Olympics tipped its hat to the current champion:

The giant slalom remains the American's best event, but the competition will be fierce at the starting gate of the Yongpyong course.

The presence of Hirscher will scare the field ahead of the start of the action, and the Austrian remains hungry for medals.

Despite consistently being the greatest male athlete in his sport over many years, the 28-year-old finally grabbed his first Olympic gold at this year's Games.

The six-time overall World Cup winner will want to capture the feeling of Olympic success once more, and he is capable of snatching the giant slalom crown away from Ligety.

Austria's gold medallist Marcel Hirscher poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's alpine skiing combined at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 13, 2018.
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

After years of Olympic frustration, Hirscher is ready to show the world he can perform on the biggest stage in sport.

His overall consistency has marked him apart from his competitors, and his rivalry with Ligety could add another chapter on Saturday night.

There will be minimal pressure on Hirscher after winning the combined title, and he will ski with freedom as he speeds down the mountain face to a potential medal.

