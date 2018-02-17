Daytona 500 Schedule 2018: TV Coverage, More for NASCAR Season Opener

David Graham/Associated Press

The long wait is almost over for NASCAR fans, as the 2018 Cup Series will get underway on Sunday with the Daytona 500.

Fox and FS1 will carry full coverage of the race weekend, including the race itself, which starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Below is a collection of some of the top events (all times ET), while the full TV schedule can be found here:

Saturday, February 17

9:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1

Noon, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1

1 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition, FS1

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: PowerShares QQQ 300, FS1

Sunday, February 18

11 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay, Fox

1 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pre Race, Fox

2:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500, Fox

For live-stream options, visit Fox Sports' official website.

Here's a look at the starting grid:

Alex Bowman's run to pole position came as something of a surprise, as the 24-year-old hadn't even raced at Daytona in years and failed to qualify in 2015. The Hendrick Motorsport man faces a lot of pressure as the replacement for racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., and he already got a taste of what to expect on Friday.

Bowman didn't do much in the first Can-Am Duel, staying in the back, and fans on social media were not satisfied.

Per the Associated Press' Jenna Fryer, Kevin Harvick also had his say:

Chase Elliott won Duel No. 2 in impressive fashion, flashing his tremendous talent with some great passes.

The 22-year-old won a Can-Am Duel at Daytona last year as well, following his run to pole position. But for all of his talent, he's yet to taste victory in a Cup Series―despite already taking part in 77 races.

Things are looking up for the youngster, however, and one man who knows a thing or two about fast cars noted Elliott looks good:

Kurt and Kyle Busch will share Row 6, and the younger of the two brothers will be hoping to follow in Kurt's footsteps. The 39-year-old is the defending champion at Daytona, while Kyle, the 2015 Cup Series champion and last year's runner-up, has yet to win or even finish on the podium of the iconic race.

Danica Patrick will start from Row 14, and Jimmie Johnson faces a tough challenge, starting from Row 18.