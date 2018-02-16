Olympic Figure Skating Schedule 2018: Men's Free Skate USA TV, Live-Stream Info

Harry How/Getty Images

The gold medal will be decided in the men's single figure skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Friday night, but United States champion Nathan Chen appears to be out of the running as the free skate commences.

The 18-year-old from Salt Lake City suffered a disastrous run during his short program, failing on every jump he attempted to make at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu set the highest mark, but Spanish star Javier Fernandez and Japanese compatriot Shoma Uno remain in close contention.

Hanyu scored 111.68, and his form has accelerated just at the right time as Chen's has evaporated.

Here is how you can watch the conclusion of the event, with the program starting in the early hours of Saturday morning in the UK and Europe:

Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET/ 1 a.m. GMT (Saturday)/10 a.m. local time

TV: NBC Universal (U.S.), BBC and Eurosport (UK)

Stream: NBC Olympics, BBC iPlayer

Preview

American figure skating fans will have been left distraught by Chen's performance, and they will be hoping for better from the teenager as the competition concludes.

Chen is languishing in 17th, and the world-class field above him skated with consistency to establish themselves.

Hanyu produced an extraordinary display as he came close to breaking the world record, and the Japanese took one step towards achieving his ultimate dream once more.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

According to Sky News, the leader's mark did break the current Olympic record, and his passionate fans showered the ice with Winnie the Pooh bears at the end of his routine. The ritual has become commonplace when Hanyu performs due to his fascination with the famous children's character.

Uno was hotly tipped to challenge for the gold, but it was Fernandez who mustered all of his experience to remain closest to the top of the leaderboard.

Fernandez is a two-time world champion, and he is placed to capitalise if Hanyu throws away his lead away.

Writer Gavia Baker-Whitelaw gave the Spaniard a glowing endorsement after his routine:

Adam Rippon produced a strong display to place seventh with a score of 87.95, giving the U.S. a slight chance of achieving a medal in the event.

Rippon was America's best skater in the short program, but he will need those above him to seriously falter in order for him to produce a shock.

The 28-year-old grabbed a bronze for the U.S. in the team event, and he could cap a strong Games with a spectacular run on Friday night.

Chen will be searching for redemption after his total collapse, but Rippon could produce the joy that American figure skating fans will be craving at Pyeongchang 2018.