Russian Athletes vs. USA Hockey Live Stream Schedule, Odds and Pick

The United States men's hockey team will try and build on a 2-1 win over Slovakia when it returns to the ice Saturday for a daunting showdown with the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

The clash, which will air live Saturday morning in the United States, is tabbed for 9:10 p.m. in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The U.S. is currently perched atop Group B with four points (one win and one overtime loss), while the Olympic Athletes from Russia own three points by virtue of a dominant performance versus Slovenia. Their opener was a narrow 3-2 loss to Slovakia.

Here's a look at when and where you can catch the action in the United States.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Time: 7:10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Odds to win tournament: Olympic Athletes from Russia +105 (bet $100 to win $105); United States +1000 (via OddsShark as of Feb. 6)

Preview and Pick

As the odds indicate, the United States' medal hopes weren't exactly high entering play in Pyeongchang.

However, the Americans' performance through the first two games of group play suggests they may be a tougher out than previously thought.

Although the U.S. blew a 2-0 third-period lead and fell to Slovenia in its opener, the Red, White and Blue responded with a quality performance versus Slovakia buoyed by a pair of goals from Ryan Donato.

"The experience we gained from losing that lead in Game 1 was, we had to play differently tonight," head coach Tony Granato said after the win, per the Los Angeles Times' David Wharton. "We had to stay on the attack a little more."

Against the OAR, the U.S. will have to channel that same approach.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia have tied Finland with an Olympic-high 10 goals to this point in group play, and they've done so thanks to the one-two punch of Ilya Kovalchuk and Kirill Kaprizov.

Kaprizov leads all scorers with four goals through three games, while Kovalchuk—a two-time NHL All-Star—has found the back of the net twice.

That firepower will be tough to tame, but the U.S. should remain confident based on the way netminder Ryan Zapolski has performed to this point in the competition.

Through two games, Zapolski has posted a save percentage of 91.5 and made 43 saves—which is tied for second among all goalies behind Norway's Lars Haugen.

Conversely, OAR goaltender Vasili Koshechkin has allowed four goals on 27 shots for a save percentage just north of 85.0.

Those figures should give the Americans hope, to be sure.

However, the OAR's relentless offense could pose problems for a U.S. defense that has struggled to piece together a complete 60 minutes.

Prediction: OAR 4, USA 3 (OT)