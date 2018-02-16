WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: The History of Satan's Prison by the Numbers

Credit: WWE.com

More firsts are coming at WWE Elimination Chamber 2018.

The most obvious bit of history is that after 20 Elimination Chamber matches with only male Superstars, women will climb inside Satan Prison's and duke it out for the first time. But that's not the only case of groundbreaking set for the Feb. 25 pay-per-view.

For the first time, seven combatants will compete in what is normally a six-wrestler contest. The prize awaiting the winner will be a shot at Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship, a title that didn't exist when WWE first dreamed up the Elimination Chamber match.

And when Seth Rollins and Finn Balor walk into that steel enclosure, it will mark the first time two former NXT champions will do so.

Read on for a look at Elimination Chamber through a statistical lens. Who has been the match's biggest winner? What trends may continue at the latest PPV?

Entrant Stats

Not surprisingly, entering late ends up being an advantage in the Elimination Chamber. It's a logical element of the in-match story. The wrestlers who get to wait in a pod while the others wail on each other is more likely to win.

To this point, six winners have entered from the No. 5 spot and five victors have entered last.

WWE has also told its share of prevailing-despite-the-odds narratives, though. The No. 1 entrant has won four times. It's not starting off the bout that Superstars should want to avoid as much as coming in during the middle of the action.

Only two wrestlers have ever won an Elimination Chamber from the No. 3 spot.

Elias won't have to worry about being in that position. He is set to enter last after defeating Braun Strowman and John Cena to earn that right. The Miz, on the other hand, will be the first man in thanks to a recent loss to Cena.

But it's not as if jumping into the fray late has done The Miz any good. He entered sixth in 2017 and fifth in 2012 and came up empty each time.

Championship Numbers

It's basically a toss-up whether Superstars entering Satan's Prison with gold around their waist will walk out with it still in their possession. Champions have gone 7-7 inside the Elimination Chamber.

But Alexa Bliss fans can take comfort in a recent trend favoring the titleholders.

Of the last six championship matches in the Elimination Chamber (not counting vacant titles), only once did a new champ emerge, when Bray Wyatt knocked off Cena last year.

Bliss fans will have to hope The Goddess of WWE's path will more closely mirror CM Punk, Daniel Bryan and The New Day, who all retained in the last few years.

When champions and challengers collide inside the steel structure, it has been for the now-defunct World Heavyweight Championship more often than not. Seven Elimination Chamber matches have been for that title. The WWE Championship is a close second with six bouts.

This year's event will see a brand new belt on the line—the Raw women's title.

Hopefully, it doesn't follow the lead of the ECW World Championship, intercontinental title and the Raw Tag Team Championship. All those straps have been up for grabs only once in Elimination Chamber history.

Most Appearances

No one has taken more of the punishment Satan's Prison has to offer than Chris Jericho. He's been in as many Elimination Chamber matches as the entirety of the Legacy faction has.

Y2J is one of only five Superstars to compete in at least five of those bouts:

Chris Jericho (8)

Randy Orton (6)

John Cena (6)

(6) Triple H (6)

Kane (5)

In 2018, the Chamber will welcome a host of newbies. Every woman set to compete in the match will obviously be doing so for the first time. On the men's side, this is will be the first Elimination Chamber match for Balor, Reigns, Rollins, Elias and Strowman.

Fans of those Superstars need not take that as a sign that they won't be the last man standing. Bobby Lashley, Wyatt, Big E, Ryback, Jack Swagger and Xavier Woods all won their first Elimination Chamber bout.

The Miz and Cena are the only ones in the 2018 field with experience in that punishing contest. The Miz is 0-2 after losses in both 2012 and 2017. Cena, on the other hand, is among the most successful stars the contest has ever seen.

The Kings of the Chamber

The "wrestlers who have multiple victories in Elimination Chamber matches" club is quite the exclusive one. Only three Superstars have gained entry to this point.

Triple H (4)

John Cena (3)

(3) Edge (2)

Triple H and Cena being atop the all-time leaders in Chamber wins is no shocker. The match first arrived in 2002 in the heart of The Game's time as a marquee star. And Cena's rise came shortly after the introduction of the imposing structure.

Those two have been world champs several times over and have headlined WrestleMania on many an occasion.

Cena, 3-3 in Elimination Chamber matches to this point, can match Triple H's mark on Feb. 25. It's going to take a long time for guys like Reigns and Rollins to follow suit.

Ontario, Canada, native Edge remains the only foreign-born winner of the match. Irishman Balor could become the second this year.

But even without The Demon King coming out on top, more history awaits.

A new generation of stars is poised to make its mark on the Elimination Chamber. The women's division's own history with the match will begin. And two more gladiators will make their way through the gauntlet that is Satan's Prison.

Elimination Chamber history and stats courtesy of WWE.com and the Internet Wrestling Database.