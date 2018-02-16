Curling Round-Robin Early Friday Results at Olympics 2018

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

The Canadian men beat hosts South Korea in the fifth session of curling during the 2018 Winter Olympics on Friday, but their female compatriots lost yet another match, become the first Canadian women's team to start with three straight defeats at an Olympics.

Denmark beat Canada 9-8 to win their first match of the Pyeongchang Games, and after four sessions, skip Rachel Homan and her troops are the only winless team left.

Here's a look at Friday's early results:

Men's Round-Robin Session 4

Italy 4-6 Denmark

Norway 7-5 Korea

Sweden 10-4 USA

Women's Round-Robin Session 4

Denmark 9-8 Canada

Korea 7-5 Switzerland

Sweden 5-4 Olympic Athletes from Russia

Men's Round-Robin Session 5

Canada 7-6 Korea

Denmark 5-9 USA

Japan 5-6 Switzerland

Sweden 8-6 Great Britain

Korea added some late excitement to their contest with the unbeaten Canadian men, but Kevin Koe continued his brilliance with the rocks, leading Canada to another win.

Canada held a solid advantage for large stretches of the match, and per CBC News' Devin Heroux, the contest appeared all but over heading into the ninth end:

To their credit, the hosts did not let up, with two in the ninth and one in the 10th to give the home fans something to cheer about. Canada held on for the win, however, leaving Korea winless after five sessions.

In their early contest, the Swedes cruised to a 10-4 win over the United States in a dominant showing. Niklas Edin and his team-mates grabbed an early advantage and never looked back.

The USA featured again later on Friday, running out to a quick lead against Denmark. The Danes had beaten Italy earlier in the day, so a win was crucial for the Stars and Stripes with an eye on the play-offs.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

John Shuster and his team didn't even need the 10th, holding off the Danes for their second win of the tournament. Great Britain fared better against Sweden, keeping things tight until the 10th, but Edin provided a lovely finish to the match to maintain his team's perfect run.

In the women's draw, Sweden continued their unbeaten start with a close win over the OAR team. Skip Anna Hasselborg left it until the 11th, securing the win with a beautiful move.

Here's a look at the delivery, via Eurosport Sverige:

It marked Sweden's second straight thriller, just one round after another close victory against Canada.

The Canadians came close to grabbing their first win of the tournament in a battle near the bottom of the standings, but they lost another nailbiter, this time to Denmark. Homan missed a key shot in the extra end, dropping the team to the bottom of the play-off race―every other side has won at least one match.

For the Canadian women, the situation appears dire. It's possible to make the play-offs with four losses, but Homan did not make a good impression against Denmark and can no longer afford to make mistakes.