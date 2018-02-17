Olympic Freestyle Skiing Schedule 2018: Live Stream for Saturday's Men's Events

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The men's aerials qualifiers will take place on Saturday as the 2018 Olympic freestyle skiing events continue in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The first of two qualifying sessions will start at 8 p.m. local time (11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET), and each athlete will have just one jump per session―giving them two ahead of Sunday's final. The second session will start immediately after the conclusion of the first.

Live-stream coverage is available via the NBC Sports Live app and BBC iPlayer.

Preview

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Russian athlete Maxim Burov enters the competition as a slight favourite for the gold thanks to his final win at Lake Placid and subsequent World Cup triumph, but competition for the medals should be fierce.

Defending champion Anton Kushnir took some time away from the sport after the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, but he has returned to dominant form with a great run this season.

Here's a look at how he won his gold medal four years ago:

Maxim Gustik also enjoyed a good season, giving Belarus two candidates for the medals.

China could give Belarus a run for its money, however. Jia Zongyang, who took the bronze four years ago and was among the standouts until a poor landing in the final run, pushed Burov all the way in the World Cup race and also found success in Lake Placid.

He carries great form into the event and remains one of the most gifted athletes in the sport, capable of incredible jumps like this:

Qi Guangpu made the final in Sochi four years ago but couldn't hold his nerve on his final jump.

Australia have a top contender of their own in David Morris, who surprised a lot of people with a silver medal in Sochi. Morris' world ranking has fluctuated since then, but the 33-year-old always seems to perform well when the stakes are highest and has impressed in training ahead of the event.

All six title contenders should have no problem making it through qualification.