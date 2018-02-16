Jacqueline Loelling Tops Skeleton Qualifying Results at 2018 Winter Olympics

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Jacqueline Loelling of Germany topped the standings after the first two heats of the women's skeleton on Friday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

She recorded a combined time of one minute, 43.86 seconds in Runs 1 and 2 at the Olympic Sliding Centre, while Austrian Janine Flock sits in second just 0.02 seconds behind.

Defending champion Lizzy Yarnold is in third ahead of compatriot Laura Deas, despite setting a track record in her first run.

Here are the times:

Jacqueline Loelling—1:43.86 (GER)

Janine Flock—1:43.88 (AUT)

Lizzy Yarnold—1:43.96 (GBR)

Loelling set the early tempo in Run 1 with a time of 51.74—beating her own track record that she set in March last year.



Deas enjoyed a strong start in her run, but a small clip of the side of the track with her shoulder caused her to lose some speed, and she entered the second run in sixth place.

The field all fell behind Yarnold as she set a new track record with a smoother run than her predecessors, though, per the Guardian's Sean Ingle:

BBC Sport's Nick Hope noted the defending champion appeared to be suffering a little as she exited the track, though:

Winter sports blogger Ken Childs shared the standings after the first run:

Yarnold's issue perhaps affected her in the second run, as a couple of errors ensured her time was only ninth best. It is the first time the Briton has not been the leader in the skeleton after any heat she's competed in at the Olympics.

Canada's Elisabeth Vathje topped the timesheet in Run 2 with a 52.01, though after a slightly disappointing first run, she will go into the final two in eighth.

Deas was just 0.02 seconds behind with her second, putting her firmly in contention for a medal on Saturday, but Loelling will command the narrow lead for gold after she set a 52.12.