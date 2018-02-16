Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2018: Aerials Medal Winners

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Hanna Huskova of Belarus took gold in the women's freestyle skiing aerials at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Friday, recording a score of 96.14 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

She narrowly topped the podium ahead of China's Zhang Xin, who scored 95.52. Her compatriot, Kong Fanyu, as the only other competitor to land her final jump, claimed bronze.

Here are their final scores:

Hanna Huskova—96.14 (BLR)

Zhang Xin—95.52 (CHN)

Kong Fanyu—70.14 (CHN)

Here is the updated medals table:

Huskova topped Final 1 with a score of 94.15, while defending champion and compatriot Alla Tsuper benefited from a higher degree of difficulty than her opponents, despite a less-than-perfect technical execution of her back lay-full-full jump, per FISfreestyle:

The USA's Kiley McKinnon, Russian Kristina Spiridonova and Australia's Danielle Scott did not make the grade, with the latter two having failed to make their landing.

Kong landed the best jump in Final 2 as she scored 97.29, the highest of the day, with Zhang and Huskova joining her for the third jump along with Tsuper, Laura Peel and Madison Olsen.

In a bid to retain her Olympic title, Tsuper went for broke in Final 3 with the most difficult jump, a back full-full-full with a degree of 4.050. The gamble did not pay off, though, as she, along with Peel and Olsen, failed to land it.

Meanwhile, Kong's landing wasn't particularly clean, either, but it was strong enough to keep her clear of them and secure third place.

Fox Sports' Brenton Speed took issue with Huskova's landing, too:

Huskova's landing was penalised, awarded 5.7 compared with Zhang's 8.2, but her superior form, air and higher degree of difficult clinched it for her after her back lay-full-full jump.