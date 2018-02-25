WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The biggest roadblock for anyone's path to WrestleMania is the Elimination Chamber event as the cage can create some interesting shifts in the dynamic of the title scene.

This year, the extra added bonus of the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match was thrown into the mix with the Raw Women's Championship on the line.

Meanwhile, as a SmackDown star was victorious at the Royal Rumble, seven men stepped inside the painful structure to do battle to determine the No. 1 contender to Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.

With Ronda Rousey's Raw contract signing firmly set to plant her in the spotlight as well as Asuka's title opportunity in jeopardy of becoming muddled, plenty was at stake for this event, even if there wasn't significant buzz about how the quality would pan out.

Now that the pay-per-view has concluded, it's time to look back on what transpired to pinpoint the positives and negatives of the night that turned it into the overall presentation we witnessed.

Presented in order of appearance, here are those standout segments of the show, for better or worse, as we break down the highlights and the low points for Elimination Chamber 2018.