Michela Moioli Wins Gold Medal for Snowboarding Cross at Olympics 2018

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Lindsey Jacobellis' wait for Olympic gold continues, as Michela Moioli earned the gold medal in the women's snowboard cross at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau and Eva Samkova, the event's 2014 gold medalist, rounded out the podium. Jacobellis finished in fourth place.

Jacobellis was gracious in defeat, according to the Associated Press' Will Graves:

Jacobellis led for the bulk of the race's first half until Moioli climbed into first place. The 22-year-old Italian never relinquished the lead. Moioli created major separation between herself and the rest of the field. She crossed the finish line 0.33 seconds ahead of Pereira de Sousa Mabileau, who likewise had little trouble locking down the silver medal.

The fight for bronze went down to the wire, as 0.03 seconds separated Samkova and Jacobellis. For The Win showed how slim the margin was:

Jacobellis was the only American who moved on to the semifinals. Meghan Tierney and Faye Gulini both reached the quarterfinals, but they finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the their quarterfinal run, with the top three snowboarders advancing.

The semifinals represented a symbolic hurdle for Jacobellis in that she fell in the semis of both the 2010 and 2014 Olympics and thus had to compete in the small final.

Jacobellis' semifinal run was drama-free, as the six-person field thinned out midway through the race, leaving Jacobellis, Samkova and Alexandra Jekova a clear path to the finish line. SB Nation's Whitney McIntosh noted how nothing could be taken for granted given Jacobellis' Olympic history:

While bad luck played a big role in Jacobellis' failure to win Olympic gold in her three previous tries, she wasn't good enough in Pyeongchang. She had the fourth-fastest time in qualifying (1:18.05) and was unable to put it all together when the competition got tougher in the semifinals and final.

Compare her results to those of Moioli, who had the second-fastest qualifying time (1:16.97) and went on to win her semifinal heat.

In a previous interview with the Olympics' official website, Jacobellis declined to say whether she'll consider retirement.

"Still just taking one week at a time, one month at a time, just living the dream," she said in January. "I don't like to look too far into the future because you're missing what's going on right now."

Considering she turns 33 in August, the 2018 Winter Olympics likely represented her last chance to capture that elusive gold medal.