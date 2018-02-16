Olympic Women's Alpine Skiing Results 2018: Mikaela Shiffrin Takes 4th in Slalom

Morry Gash/Associated Press

American Mikaela Shiffrin finished off the podium in the women's slalom final Friday afternoon in Pyeongchang, South Korea, at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Sweden's Frida Hansdotter took home gold, Switzerland's Wendy Holdener claimed silver and Austria's Katharina Gallhuber secured bronze in the event that took place Thursday night in the United States.

Here's a rundown of the top finishers, with final times for all skiers available through the Olympics' website:

Gold: Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 1 minute, 38.63 seconds

Silver: Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) +0.05 seconds

Bronze: Katharina Gallhuber (Austria) +0.32 seconds

4. Mikaela Shiffrin (United States) +0.40 seconds

5. Anna Swenn Larsson (Sweden) +0.98 seconds

Shiffrin was the odds-on favorite after she topped the podium four years ago in Sochi, Russia, but a chance to become the first skier in Olympic history to nab back-to-back gold medals in slalom eluded her.

The 22-year-old finished 0.48 seconds back after her first run—a significant deficit to make up—and that performance may have been the product of an illness.

According to the New York Times, Shiffrin told NBC she vomited before Friday's competition.

"It was kind of sudden. It almost felt like a virus kind of puking, less about nerves," she said.

Shiffrin posted the third-fastest time (49.66 seconds) in her second run, but it wasn't enough to keep her in medal contention as she finished off the podium for the first time in a major slalom competition, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

With Shiffrin lagging, the door was open for Hansdotter to steal the show after she finished fifth in the event four years ago.

The 32-year-old nabbed her first Olympic medal. She also joined Anja Paerson as the only Swedish women to medal in slalom.

Shiffrin will try to add to her medal collection when she competes in the downhill (Feb. 21) and alpine combined (Feb. 23).