Adam Silver Suggests Stephen Curry Was Against Televising NBA All-Star Draft

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry went on the record to say the inaugural NBA All-Star draft should've been televised, but that apparently wasn't his stance throughout the entire process.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on ESPN's The Jump on Thursday that Curry had initially argued against televising the draft.

"I agree with Steph," Silver said. "He was the one who said, 'Give us a break. We changed the format for the first time. Let's see how it goes, and we can talk about televising it.'"

The discussion begins around the 1:23 mark of the video below:

After completing the draft, Curry was more enthusiastic about putting the event on TV when prompted on the matter by Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James:

Curry and James also went on TNT's Inside the NBA, where James echoed the same sentiment:

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported the NBA had originally planned on televising the draft but that members of the National Basketball Players Association had objected to the idea.

The league and players union were concerned about the negative optics for the player who was selected last in the draft, and they were worried the All-Star captains might face blowback from teammates they passed over.

As entertaining as the draft would've been to watch, Curry and Silver's arguments make plenty of sense. The All-Star draft was a new concept, so nobody could be sure how it'd play out.

Given how many fans are clamoring for the draft to be televised—along with Curry and James' blessings—it seems logical the NBA and players union will re-examine the topic in time for the 2019 All-Star Game.