Curling Men's Round-Robin Late Thursday Results at Olympics 2018

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

Sweden earned another win to join Canada as the only undefeated teams through four sessions of the men's curling round-robin at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

A 10-4 victory over the United States helped Sweden move to 3-0, matching Canada for first place while gaining separation on the rest of the field. Denmark and Norway also picked up their first wins of the tournament to remain competitive at 1-2.

We are now a third of the way through the preliminary rounds in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which means those at the bottom of the standings will need to make a move quickly if they want to compete for a medal.

Session 4 Results

Sweden 10, USA 4

Denmark 6, Italy 4

Norway 7, South Korea 5

Off: Canada, Great Britain, Japan, Switzerland

Latest Standings

1. Canada - 3-0

1. Sweden - 3-0

3. Great Britain - 2-1

4. Italy - 2-2

5. Japan - 1-1

6. USA - 1-2

6. Switzerland - 1-2

6. Denmark - 1-2

6. Norway - 1-2

10. South Korea - 0-3

Recap

Sweden 10, United States 4

A curling match is usually 10 ends long, but this one was almost over after the first.

The two skips had very different results with their early attempts, leading to a 4-0 lead for Sweden, as Team Shuster explained:

USA also allowed an early five-point end to Italy in a previous loss this tournament, consistently finding ways to put themselves in an early hole.

American skip John Shuster continued to struggle, hitting just 66 percent of his stones. Meanwhile, Sweden's Niklas Edin came through with an 83 percent success rate.

Down six stones, the United States was forced to concede with two ends remaining.

Denmark 6, Italy 4

One-point ends are nice, but you really succeed in the sport by getting multiple points with the last rock. This is what fueled Denmark to an upset victory over Italy.

The Danes scored two points each in the first and third ends and then held onto the last rock for four straight ends before making the move. Skip Rasmus Stjerne had a chance to effectively put the match away with three in the ninth but was still able to get two after his missed shot.

Italy tried to come back in the last end but only managed one point in the eventual loss.

Although the Italians were 84 percent on their shots, vice skip Amos Mosaner hit only 72 percent of his attempts from the fourth spot. While he had justified his position to start this tournament, he will need to be better in order for this squad to compete for a medal.

Norway 7, South Korea 5

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

In a battle of two teams looking for their first win in this event, Norway came through with a narrow victory over South Korea.

The hosts fought hard in front of the cheering fans, but South Korea struggled to get enough points with the last rock. Kim ChangMin's teammates didn't give the skip too many quality chances in the house, forcing him to settle for just one point several times.

When South Korea finally earned two points in the ninth end, it was already trailing by three and couldn't overcome the deficit.

Norway closed things out with a one-point finish to move to 1-2 for the tournament. Despite the poor start, this is a team that can jump into the top half of the standings if it finds more consistency in the coming matches.

All results, standings and statistics courtesy of Olympic.org.