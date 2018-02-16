Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Final Medal Tally for Each Country on Thursday

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Sweden and Norway dominated Thursday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Sweden finished with two gold medals and a silver, while Norway took two more golds, a silver and a couple of bronze medals.

Germany still leads the way with nine golds, although Norway has taken the overall medal lead with 19 heading into Friday's action.

Below you'll find the latest medal counter, as well as Thursday's medal results through 2 a.m. ET Friday, February 16.

Medal Tracker

Alpine Skiing: Women's Slalom

Gold: Frida Hansdotter (Sweden)

Silver: Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)

Bronze: Katharina Gallhuber (Austria)

Alpine Skiing: Men's Super-G

Gold: Matthias Mayer (Austria)

Silver: Beat Feuz (Switzerland)



Bronze: Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)

Biathlon: Women's 15-Kilometer Individual

Gold: Hanna Oeberg (Sweden)

Silver: Anastasiya Kuzmina (Slovakia)

Bronze: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany)

Biathlon: Men's 20-Kilometer Individual

Gold: Johannes Thingnes Bo (Norway)

Silver: Jakov Fak (Slovenia)

Bronze: Dominik Landertinger (Austria)

Speedskating: Men's 10,000-Meter

Gold: Ted-Jan Bloemen (Canada)

Silver: Jorrit Bergsma (Netherlands)

Bronze: Nicola Tumolero (Italy)

Luge: Team Relay

Gold: Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig, Tobias Wendl, Tobias Arlt (Germany)

Silver: Alex Gough, Sam Edney, Tristan Walker, Justin Snith (Canada)

Bronze: Madeleine Egle, David Gleirscher, Peter Penz, Georg Fischler (Austria)

Cross Country: Women's 10-Kilometer Individual

Gold: Ragnhild Haga (Norway)



Silver: Charlotte Kalla (Sweden)

Bronze: Tie between Marit Bjorgen (Norway) and Krista Parmakoski (Finland)

Cross-Country Skiing: Men's 15-Kilometer Individual

Gold: Dario Cologna (Switzerland)



Silver: Simen Hegstad Krueger (Norway)



Bronze: Denis Spitsov (Olympic Athletes From Russia)



Snowboarding: Women's Snowboard Cross

Gold: Michela Moioli (Italy)



Silver: Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau (France)

Bronze: Eva Samkova (Czech Republic)

Men's Skeleton

Gold: Yun Sungbin (Republic of Korea)



Silver: Nikita Tregubov (Olympic Athletes From Russia)

Bronze: Dom Parsons (Great Britain)

Notable Results in Medal Events

Yun Sungbin Makes History in Men's Skeleton

With a combined time of 3 minutes, 20.55 seconds over four runs, Yun Sungbin won gold for South Korea and made history in the process, per the official NBC Olympics Twitter account:

Not only did Sungbin finish 1.63 seconds clear of silver medalist Nikita Tregubov, but he also led wire-to-wire. Notably, his slowest run (50.28 seconds) was faster than the best individual run from anyone else in the field (50.32 seconds, via fourth-place finisher Martins Dukurs of Latvia).

Frida Hansdotter Pulls Off Big Upset, Wins Gold in Women's Slalom

With a time of 1 minute and 38.63 seconds, Sweden's Frida Hansdotter took the gold in women's slalom, beating silver medalist Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by just five-hundredths of a second:

Hansdotter broke through after finishing third in the 2013 and 2017 World Championships, second at the 2015 World Championships and fifth at the 2014 Winter Games.

Katharina Gallhuber of Austria took bronze after a blistering second run of 48.83 seconds vaulted her from ninth to the medal podium. She was the only skiier to finish either run under 49 seconds.

Mikaela Shriffin of the United States was the heavy favorite in this event but fell just short of the bronze by eight-tenths of a second. Although she didn't win a medal, Shriffin's slalom track record is still unmatched, as noted by ESPN Stats and Info:

Olympic Record Broken Twice During Men's 10,000-Meter Speedskating Final

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada won gold after breaking the Olympic record with a time of 12 minutes and 39.77 seconds. That Olympic record had been set minutes prior by Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands, as the NBC Olympics Twitter account noted:

Bloemen and Bergsma dominated the rest of the field: Only three other speedskaters finished within 20 seconds of gold medalist Bloemen, and Bergsma beat bronze medalist Nicola Tumolero by 12.34 seconds.

Wild Finish in Women's Snowboard Cross

American Lindsay Jacobellis took the early lead in the women's snowboard cross final, but Michaela Moioli grabbed the advantage midway through the race and held on to win the gold.

There was little drama as far as who would win the gold by the end of the race, as Moioli had an edge on her competitors. However, a four-woman group all battled for silver behind her. In the end, 16-year-old Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau of France took silver after avoiding a crash before the finish line:

Jacobellis, who has won five golds in snowboard cross at the World Championships and 10 more at the Winter X Games, finished fourth. Somehow, an Olympic gold medal has eluded her (her best finish was second at the 2006 Games).