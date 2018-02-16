NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz and Post-2018 Trade Deadline Talk

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Although the NBA trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, a few NBA rumors are still floating around.

We'll take a look at two of them below: One pertaining to a surprising team on the rise and their summer 2018 plans and another regarding a player making a big leap in his third NBA season.

Indiana Pacers' Summer 2018 Plans

The Indiana Pacers were not expected to contend for a playoff spot before the season after dealing superstar forward Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, they are 33-25 at the All-Star break, which is good enough for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Although the Pacers aren't in realistic contention for an NBA title this season, they may only be a few pieces away from contending for a conference crown.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported on the Indiana Pacers' potential plans in the summer of 2018, and one of which involves potential interest in Orlando Magic star forward Aaron Gordon:

"Front-office executives around the league expect that the Pacers will be a player on the restricted free-agent market this summer...that would allow Indiana to bring in talent at a reduced cost. Aaron Gordon and Marcus Smart are bigger names expected to draw interest from the Pacers, and there could be bargains with the likes of Yogi Ferrell, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick McCaw."

Gordon would be a tremendous fit in Indiana. He, Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo would form a tremendously athletic and young three-person core for Indiana to build around in the future. They would present a difficult matchup for most teams given their versatility and athletic prowess. Furthermore, Oladipo would somehow be the senior citizen of the bunch at 25 years of age (Gordon is 22 and Turner is 21).

Furthermore, Gordon would give the Pacers the secondary scorer it truly needs. Oladipo leads the team with 24.4 points per game, but there isn't a clear second option, as four other players average between 12.1 and 13.7 points a night.

Gordon, who is thriving in the power forward role this year, averages 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He's also improved his three-point shooting, as he's making 34.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc this year (that figure was 28.8 percent last season).

Adding Gordon would make the Pacers a strong Eastern Conference contender for the 2018-19 season. Can they get a deal done?

Where Will Orlando Magic Forward Mario Hezonja Land?

According to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, "the Magic attempted to trade [Orlando Magic forward Mario Hezonja] prior to the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, but with his free agency approaching, the team found no takers."

Hezonja was the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft but struggled in his first two seasons in Orlando, averaging just 5.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game, according to Basketball Reference.

However, the 22-year-old has taken advantage of increased opportunities with Gordon sidelined with a hip injury: Over the course of his past nine games, Hezonja is posting 16.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals a night. He's also been efficient from the field during that span, making 50 percent of his field goals, 44.7 percent of three-pointers and 84 percent of free throws.

The 6'8" Hezonja has slid into Gordon's power forward spot and seemingly has little trouble being the No. 1 option in the Magic offense with Nicolas Vucevic out with a hand injury (he'll be back after the All-Star break) and point guard Elfrid Payton now with the Phoenix Suns.

In a 104-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Hezonja shot 10-of-20 en route to a 21-point, 10-rebound performance. His scoring high for the year is 28 against the Detroit Pistons on December 17, when he also hit eight of 12 three-pointers.

As Robbins noted, the Magic declined Hezonja's fourth-year option, so he'll be free to sign with any team in the offseason. Given his recent success and young age, he could be in line for a fatter contract and better opportunities.

While it's unlikely that another team will be looking for Hezonja to be the focal point in their offense, he's certainly showing the potential that the Magic saw in him when they drafted him fifth overall.