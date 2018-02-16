USA Beats Slovakia 2-1 in Olympics Hockey 2018 Behind Ryan Donato Goals

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The United States men's hockey team is officially in the win column at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and it can thank Ryan Donato.

After losing a 2-0 lead and dropping their first contest to Slovenia, the Americans bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Slovakia in a Group B game that aired live in the United States on Thursday night. Slovakia was unable to maintain its momentum after stunning the Olympic Athletes from Russia in its first game.

Donato scored both goals for the United States, the second of which broke a tie in the third period.

Slovakia pulled goaltender Jan Laco in the final minute and didn't capitalize with the additional skater in the closing stretch.

Despite the narrow margin of victory, the Americans controlled the majority of the contest with their speed. That allowed them to win races to the puck, create scoring opportunities in the attacking zone and draw five penalties on the overmatched Slovakian side.

As a result, the victors enjoyed a 31-22 advantage in shots on goal, per NBC Olympics, which took some of the pressure off goaltender Ryan Zapolski. His counterpart was tested much more and stood strong against many of the United States' additional chances but ultimately couldn't turn Donato away on the power plays.

Donato wasted little time getting on the board with his first power-play goal just more than seven minutes into the contest.

Troy Terry sliced through the Slovakian defense and laid a perfect drop pass for the forward, who buried the wrister from the center of the attacking zone:

The Americans appeared to have some much-needed early momentum as they attempted to put their disappointing start to the tournament in the rearview mirror, but it was fleeting as Slovakia scored a mere 25 seconds later when Andrej Kudrna redirected a pass along the goal line past Zapolski.

Even with the goal, Slovakia had its back against the wall for the majority of the proceedings with the Americans finishing with an overwhelming 44-16 advantage in faceoffs, per NBC Olympics. That, along with their speed in the neutral ice, allowed them to continue generating chances.

The United States couldn't capitalize on two power plays in the second period, but it was just a matter of time before it broke through with so many opportunities with a man advantage.

Donato did just that after the Red, White and Blue won a faceoff in the attacking zone, found him near the crease and watched him go five hole for what proved to be the winning goal.

It was a critical play in the third period, especially after the United States allowed Slovenia to dominate the final 20 minutes in its first game as it blew a two-goal advantage. It also turned things around for the worse for Slovakia after it scored the winning goal against the Russians in the third period.

The Americans will look to build momentum with a win on the board in their next matchup against the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Slovakia now turns its attention to a showdown against Slovenia as group play continues.