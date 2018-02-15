17-Year-Old Olympic Gold Medalist Redmond Gerard Doesn't Know '90s Music

American Redmond Gerard won gold in the snowboarding slopestyle competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, but the 17-year-old apparently isn't down with music from a couple of decades ago.

BuzzFeed News' AM to DM tested Gerard, who celebrated his 17th birthday last June, on his knowledge of hits from the 1990s and 2000s. Not too surprisingly, the Olympic champion who never lived a day in the 1990s wasn't familiar with most of the music videos BuzzFeed showed him.

While Gerard admitted to listening to Blink 182 "as a joke," he couldn't name a majority of the artists featured in what remain some of the decade's iconic videos.

Fall Out Boy, TLC and Ricky Martin were a few of the acts that were a mystery to America's youngest snowboarding gold medalist.

In fairness to Gerard, MTV transitioned away from airing mostly music videos well before he entered his teens.

