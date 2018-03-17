Rey Mysterio's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania HistoryMarch 17, 2018
Rey Mysterio's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History
When Rey Mysterio's music dropped at the 2018 Royal Rumble, WWE fans were reminded just how popular the high flyer was during his career with wrestling's biggest company.
The 43-year-old appeared in phenomenal shape as he landed his repertoire of moves, and a return to the top of the business cannot be discounted.
Mysterio has appeared in a number of high-octane matches over the years, and he has tasted great success at WWE's biggest night of the year.
Here, we take a look at the fighter's best moments at Vince McMahon's grandest showcase.
Mysterio Topples Eddie Guerrero at WrestleMania 21
Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero were WWE tag champions in the buildup to WrestleMania 21, and the pair were tasked with telling the story of a dysfunctional relationship that ran through their partnership.
Guerrero slowly but surely turned on his partner as WWE increased the animosity between the fighters, and the men played their roles to perfection.
The fight itself was an intriguing affair, as Guerrero attempted to bypass his demons in order to beat his masked opponent.
No matter what he tried, Latino Heat simply couldn't defeat the diminutive talent, even with the WrestleMania crowd chanting Guerrero's name.
The end of the fight came as Mysterio attempted a Hurricanrana, turning it into a roll up that pinned his opponent's shoulders for the three-count.
Both men famously shook hands at the end, as Guerrero paid tribute to his long-term friend and ring companion.
CM Punk Beaten at WrestleMania XXVI
WWE often used Mysterio's family man image for storylines, and this was highlighted in 2010 as the masked wonder was pitted against CM Punk.
Before a pipe bomb had entered his world, Punk was the leader of the Straight Edge Society, and the Chicago-born Superstar had a score to settle.
Punk interrupted Mysterio wishing his daughter a happy birthday in the ring, and the masked hero was not pleased with his timing.
A fight was scheduled for WrestleMania XXVI, and Punk wanted revenge for Mysterio pinning him in the annual Elimination Chamber match.
Luke Gallows and Serena were at Punk's side as he entered the ring in Arizona, but a 619 and splash combination was enough for Mysterio to gain victory.
Intercontinental Championship Changes Hands in 2009
Mysterio was given a shot at JBL's Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania XXV, and the two men produced a quick-fire classic at the 25th anniversary edition of WrestleMania.
The big Texan had promised to give one of the most dominant displays ever on the Grandest Stage Of Them All, but the WWE's biggest underdog caused one of the shocks of the night as he captured the title strap.
JBL gave his opponent a cheap shot at the start of the match, but the moment fired Mysterio to immediately fight back, forcing his opponent into the ropes as he prepared an early 619 after only a few seconds of the bout.
Mysterio hit his favourite move to perfection, leaving the champion flat out in the centre of the ring.
Moments later, Mysterio had the championship in his hands as the crowd in Texas went wild for the quick victory.
Mysterio Wins World Heavyweight Title in Classic Triple Threat
Mysterio's path to the World Heavyweight Championship was a drawn out affair, and WWE got their money's worth as the fighter gave a series of world-class performances.
The little man had won the Royal Rumble after lasting over an hour in the ring, and he was given a shot at the world title in a triple threat against Kurt Angle and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 22.
Angle was the champion and at the top of his game, and the Olympic hero gave a stunning masterclass in a match of near falls and misses.
The title was eventually in Mysterio's hands when Angle was thrown from the ring by the Californian and a 619 was delivered to Orton.
A sumptuous West Coast Pop saw Mysterio deliver the perfect knockout move, and Angle could only watch on as the title changed hands in the most dramatic fashion.