Rey Mysterio's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History

0 of 4

WWE.com

When Rey Mysterio's music dropped at the 2018 Royal Rumble, WWE fans were reminded just how popular the high flyer was during his career with wrestling's biggest company.

The 43-year-old appeared in phenomenal shape as he landed his repertoire of moves, and a return to the top of the business cannot be discounted.

Mysterio has appeared in a number of high-octane matches over the years, and he has tasted great success at WWE's biggest night of the year.

Here, we take a look at the fighter's best moments at Vince McMahon's grandest showcase.