LeBron James Says Racists Don't Care How Much Money He Has

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is using the 2017 incident in which graffiti was spray-painted on his California home as a reminder that his money and fame don't change how racists perceive him.

Appearing alongside Kevin Durant on Cari Champion's Rolling with the Champion show, James discussed what that moment last summer meant to him.

"I'm a black man with a bunch of money, and having a crib in Brentwood and having the word n----r spray-painted over my gate—that lets you know I ain't too far removed," he said.

The incident occurred May 31, 2017, the day before the Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors played Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Per CNN's Euan McKirdy, Los Angeles police were called to James' house where a racial slur was spray-painted on the front gate.

"No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough," James said at the time. "We got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African Americans until we feel equal in America."

James has been using his platform to promote social activism. He spoke alongside fellow NBA players Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony at the 2016 ESPY Awards to urge their fellow athletes to help promote social change.