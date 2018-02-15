Olympian Markus Schairer Injured Neck, Fractured Vertebrae in Snowboarding Fall

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Austrian Markus Schairer suffered a fracture of the fifth cervical vertebra after a fall in snowboard cross Thursday at the 2018 Winter Olympics, according to ESPN.com.

The 30-year-old is reportedly in stable condition.

Schairer was in his third run in Pyeongchang, South Korea, hoping to earn a spot in the semifinals, but he fell during the event and sustained the serious injury.

Schairer ranked 17th out of 40 qualifiers in the seeding round before taking third out of five in his ⅛ finals. Unfortunately, he couldn't finish the quarterfinal run that also included eventual gold-medalist Pierre Vaultier and silver-medalist Jarryd Hughes.

The veteran was competing in his third Olympics, though he also failed to medal in the 2010 and 2014 Games.

Wipeouts and injuries are not new for snowboard cross. Seven of the 24 quarterfinalists in 2018 didn't finish the race after falling on the course.

Schairer himself has dealt with a torn ligaments in his shoulder, a ruptured ligament in his knee and five broken ribs in the past. Hopefully the latest issue is merely a setback before he makes his return.