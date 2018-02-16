Olympic Freestyle Skiing Schedule 2018: Live Stream for Friday's Women's Events

Rob Blanchette
Featured Columnist
February 16, 2018

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 15: Alexandra Orlova of Olympic Athlete from Russia competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Aerials Qualification on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Freestyle skiing is on the menu at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Friday, when the ladies' aerials and slopestyle medals will be decided.

Alexandra Orlova of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team was exceptional as she topped qualifying in the aerials, and she will be the one to beat in the final.

All eyes will be on Swedish prodigy Jennie-Lee Burmansson in the slopestyle event, with the 15-year-old attempting to become one of the youngest medalists in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here is how you can watch each event:

            

Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Schedule: Aerials final: 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT; Slopestyle: starts 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. GMT (Saturday)

TVNBC Universal (U.S.), BBC and Eurosport (UK)

StreamNBC OlympicsBBC iPlayer

                

Preview

Freestyle skiing has seen a surge of interest and participation in recent years, and the aerials and slopestyle have become highly anticipated events at the 2018 Games.

Qualification for the ladies' aerials finals was completed on Thursday, and Orlova shone brightest with her chart-topping display.

Hans Pennink/Associated Press

The 20-year-old scored 102.22 to qualify in first place, and she will be expected to repeat her performance in the final.

Hanna Huskova also had an impressive day as she posted the second-highest total with 100.45, and the Belarus athlete will threaten for the gold medal.

There was a shock when Australia's Lydia Lassila missed out on qualification after a fall, and the 2010 Olympic champion bowed out of her career on a disappointing note at the age of 36.

MAMMOTH, CA - JANUARY 21: Jennie-Lee Burmansson of Sweden competes in the final round of the Ladies' Slopestyle during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on on January 21, 2018 in Mammoth, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Slopestyle will also have fans eager to be entertained, with a teenager setting new levels of excellence.

Burmansson promises to be one of the breakout stars of the competition. She has been a sensation in her first year in the World Cup and has a tremendous chance of scooping a medal if she holds her nerve.

The Swede's calm dexterity could worry many of her opponents for the gold medal.

SNOWMASS, CO - JANUARY 13: Oystein Braaten #1 of Norway and Jennie-Lee Burmansson #2 of Sweden pose for photographers wearing their FIS points leader's bib after the Ski Slopestyle final during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on January 13, 2018 in Snowmass,
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Norway's Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen will also be in the mix for the medals, and she knows what it takes to win at prestigious competitions.

The 22-year-old has tasted victory at the X Games, and it will not be a surprise if she produces a performance to break the field if she safely navigates qualifying.

