Olympic Freestyle Skiing Schedule 2018: Live Stream for Friday's Women's Events

Freestyle skiing is on the menu at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Friday, when the ladies' aerials and slopestyle medals will be decided.

Alexandra Orlova of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team was exceptional as she topped qualifying in the aerials, and she will be the one to beat in the final.

All eyes will be on Swedish prodigy Jennie-Lee Burmansson in the slopestyle event, with the 15-year-old attempting to become one of the youngest medalists in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here is how you can watch each event:

Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Schedule: Aerials final: 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT; Slopestyle: starts 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. GMT (Saturday)

TV: NBC Universal (U.S.), BBC and Eurosport (UK)

Stream: NBC Olympics, BBC iPlayer

Preview

Freestyle skiing has seen a surge of interest and participation in recent years, and the aerials and slopestyle have become highly anticipated events at the 2018 Games.

Qualification for the ladies' aerials finals was completed on Thursday, and Orlova shone brightest with her chart-topping display.

The 20-year-old scored 102.22 to qualify in first place, and she will be expected to repeat her performance in the final.

Hanna Huskova also had an impressive day as she posted the second-highest total with 100.45, and the Belarus athlete will threaten for the gold medal.

There was a shock when Australia's Lydia Lassila missed out on qualification after a fall, and the 2010 Olympic champion bowed out of her career on a disappointing note at the age of 36.

Slopestyle will also have fans eager to be entertained, with a teenager setting new levels of excellence.

Burmansson promises to be one of the breakout stars of the competition. She has been a sensation in her first year in the World Cup and has a tremendous chance of scooping a medal if she holds her nerve.

The Swede's calm dexterity could worry many of her opponents for the gold medal.

Norway's Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen will also be in the mix for the medals, and she knows what it takes to win at prestigious competitions.

The 22-year-old has tasted victory at the X Games, and it will not be a surprise if she produces a performance to break the field if she safely navigates qualifying.