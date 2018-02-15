Klay Thompson Says Goal Is to Play for Warriors His Entire Career

Despite being ticketed for free agency following the 2018-19 NBA season, Klay Thompson hopes to spend his entire career with the Golden State Warriors

"I've always said that," he told Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group. "Playing for one team your whole career is definitely special. Only so many guys have done it in professional sports, so it'll be a goal of mine. Hopefully it all works out."

The Warriors already have the highest payroll in the NBA at $137.6 million this season, per HoopsHype

Thompson said prior to the start of this season he would consider taking a discounted deal if the Warriors can keep their current core together. 

"It's a blessing whatever contract I sign," he told Marcus Thompson II and Tim Kawakami of The Athletic (via Chris Barnewall of CBS Sports). "I would definitely consider it 'cause I don't want to lose anybody."

General manager Bob Myers' first order of business will be trying to re-sign Kevin Durant, who can opt out of his deal after this season, to a long-term deal.

Stephen Curry is already locked in after signing a super-max contract worth $201 million over five years last July.

The Warriors drafted Thompson No. 11 overall in 2011. He leads the NBA with a 45.5 three-point shooting percentage and ranks third on the team with 20 points per game this season. 

