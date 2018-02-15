Charles Barkley Recalls Playing Drunk After Celebrating Trade That Fell Through

Charles Barkley shared a story on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about playing drunk after celebrating a trade that never happened.

The TNT analyst first called people who use social media "losers"—be sure to share this story on Facebook and Twitter!—and discussed his successful Super Bowl wager. He claimed to have won enough betting on the Philadelphia Eagles to afford a "big condo" in Alabama or "small guest house" in Los Angeles.

He then revealed a story that would be far more shocking from a more subdued personality. Told he was getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, Barkley said he started drinking with his friends during the day to celebrate, only to find out the deal got nixed.

Making matters worse, his Philadelphia 76ers had a game that evening.

"I don't remember anything about that game," Barkley said. "... I was so pissed, but I was so drunk. I have no idea what happened that game."

When Kimmel asked if that was his first time playing intoxicated, Sir Charles quickly replied "no" before clarifying that he was hungover in the other instances.

Three years ago, Barkley told a similar tale with varying details to Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch. While timing the transaction in the late 1980s to Kimmel, he told Deitsch the incident occurred shortly before the Phoenix Suns acquired him in 1992.

In Deitsch's account, Barkley said he "played pretty well" and "wasn't blasted." His story changed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to having no recollection of the matchup.

"I was blasted," Barkley told Kimmel. "I'm not gonna lie."

[Jimmy Kimmel Live!]