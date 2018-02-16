Olympic 2018 Results: Friday's Late Medal Winners, Scores and Top Performers

Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press

It was a relatively quiet afternoon in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with just three of the later events ending in medals on Friday in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

A Swiss cross-country skier continued his Olympic dominance in the men's 15-kilometer individual event, the Netherlands took home another speedskating gold in the women's 5,000-meters and Belarus earned its first medal of the games with a gold in women's freestyle skiing aerials.

Here's a look at the full medal results from those later events in Pyeongchang:

Medal Winners

Cross Country: Men's 15-kilometer Individual

Gold: Dario Cologna (Switzerland)

Silver: Simen Hegstad Krueger (Norway)

Bronze: Denis Spitsov (Olympic Athlete from Russia)

Freestyle Skiing: Women's Aerials

Gold: Hanna Huskova (Belarus)

Silver: Xin Zhang (China)

Bronze: Fanyu Kong (China)

Speedskating: Women's 5,000-meters

Gold: Esmee Visser (Netherlands)

Silver: Martina Sablikova (Czech Republic)

Bronze: Natalya Voronina (Olympic Athlete from Russia)

Top Scores

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Dario Cologna of Switzerland officially became the first cross-country skier to capture gold three times in the same event with a win in the men's 15-kilometer freestyle.

"It takes a lot of effort to just to win one gold medal," Cologna said in an Associated Press report (via ESPN). "To write a little bit of history feels pretty good."

It was also the first gold medal of the games for Switzerland.

For Belarus, a victory by Hanna Huskova in women's aerials was the country's first medal of any kind at this year's games.

It's the second consecutive Olympics that Belarus has won the event, as Alla Tsuper—who finished fourth—was the gold-medal winner in the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

Madison Olsen was the highest U.S. finisher in sixth—a strong showing for the 22-year-old who could be a factor at the 2022 games.

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Finally, Esmee Visser added to the Netherlands' gold-medal haul in speedskating with a win in the women's 5,000-meters.

The 21-year-old beat heavily favored Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic, who won gold in 2010 and 2014.

Visser was able to trim a full 12 seconds off the time she posted at the Dutch championships, according to Dutch News. The Netherlands has now won gold in six of the seven speedskating events that have been run so far.

Results courtesy of NBCOlympics.com.