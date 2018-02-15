Medal Count 2018 Olympics: Updated Tally, Predicting Winners for Thursday Night

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

It might be hard to believe, but it's already Day 7 of the 2018 Winter Olympics. And as the days grow longer and the competition becomes more fierce, medals have to be handed out at some point.

On Thursday, some medals were already won as Norway dominated the early stages of Thursday's events, winning six medals, including three golds, during the busiest day of competition in Pyeongchang.

Norway's first-place finishes came in alpine skiing, biathlon and cross-country skiing. With those medals already won, they are comfortably in first place with a total of 17 medals.

Here's a look at the updated medal tally going into Thursday night's events (Friday am in Pyeongchang):

TV Schedule for Thursday, February 15

2 p.m.-5 p.m.: Men's curling: U.S. vs. Italy, NBCSN

3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Women's cross country (10 kilometers gold-medal final), NBC

3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Men's speedskating (10,000 meters gold-medal final), NBC

5 p.m.-7 p.m.: Ice hockey game of the day (replay), NBCSN

5 p.m.-8 p.m.: Women's curling: U.S. vs. Switzerland, CNBC

7 p.m.-8 p.m.: Figure Skating: Olympic Ice, NBCSN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.: Figure skating (men's short program, NBCSN (live)

8 p.m.: Women's snowboard cross (gold-medal final), NBC (live)

8 p.m.: Men's skeleton (gold-medal final), NBC (live)

8 p.m.: Women's freestyle skiing (aerials competition), NBC (live)

8 p.m.: Women's cross country (10 kilometers gold-medal final), NBC

10 p.m.: Men's ice hockey: U.S. vs. Slovakia, CNBC (live)

11 p.m.: Men's curling: U.S. vs. Sweden, NBCSN

Thursday's Picks

United States vs Slovakia (Hockey)

There's no nice way to put this: The United States has to beat Slovakia on Thursday night.

After an upset defeat against Slovenia in their opening game on Wednesday, the United States will have to keep its foot on the accelerator against a Slovakian side that upset the Olympic Athletes of Russia team, 3-2. America surrendered a two-goal lead in the third period, allowing the Slovenians to tie things up and steal the victory in overtime.

If the United States allows Slovakia any room to breathe, it'll be another long night for America.

While the United States are without its NHL superstars, they're still a solid, young team that played well for the most part against Slovenia. Will that same team show up? They have no choice but to play harder this time. Look for the United States to put away Slovakia with ease, 4-1.

Figure Skating (Men's Short Program)

The Men's Short Program should be one of the more tightly contested medal events of the day as American skater Nathan Chen will look to steal the gold medal away against Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu.

Hanyu is, arguably, the best male figure skater of this generation and won the gold medal in this event during the Sochi Games.

After breaking numerous world records over the past few years, Hanyu is back to take what's his and win back-to-back gold medals, regardless of what Chan is able to accomplish.

It won't be easy for Hanyu, but it's hard to pick against the best male skater in the world. Chen should present a formidable challenge, but barring any slip-ups in his routine, Hanyu should step on to the podium in first place.

Women's Freestyle Skiing

Will the 20-year medal drought end for the United States women team on Thursday night? You can bet on it.

The last time an American woman had a spot on the podium in this event was back in 1998 when Nikki Stone won the gold medal in this event, which just so happens to be the only medal ever won for the United States in the freestyle.

But this year, the likes of Kiley McKinnon and Madison Olsen are in position to upset the field. While the gold medal favorite is China's Xu Mengtao, who won the silver medal during the Sochi Games, there is still room on the podium for the two Americans who are looking not only to win an Olympic medal but also put their names in history.