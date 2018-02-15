Marqise Lee Petitions Los Angeles Court for Right to Exhume Brother's Body

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee has filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court to exhume his brother's remains to a single-plot grave.

Per TMZ Sports, Lee's petition states "the cemetery has refused to exhume and relocate the body without a court order."

Lee's brother, Terreal Reid, was shot and killed in 2006 at the age of 18 in Inglewood, California. TMZ noted Reid is currently buried at Angeles Abbey Memorial Park in a multiple-plot grave.

Oscar Olivos, owner of the cemetery where Reid is buried, told TMZ they "do not allow removal after burial because it will disturb the other members."

In 2012, Lee told Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times his brothers, Terreal and Donte Reid, wouldn't allow him to join a gang in California.

"I really wanted to join the gang, those dudes were always real cool and doing everything for me," he said. "But out of respect for my brothers, they wouldn’t let me."

After playing three years at USC, Lee was drafted 39th overall by the Jaguars in 2014. He started a career-high 14 games last season, leading the team with 56 receptions and finishing second with 702 yards as Jacksonville reached the AFC Championship Game.