Alex McLeish Reportedly Agrees to 2-Year Contract to Become Scotland Manager

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Alex McLeish has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to become Scotland manager, with the 59-year-old set to take charge of the national side for the second time in his career.

Scotland have been without a manager since Gordon Strachan left the post in October 2017 after failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. McLeish now looks set to step into the hot seat until 2020, according to Sky Sports News:

The Scottish Football Association appear to have turned to McLeish after missing out on Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, who turned the job down, per Stephen Halliday at The Scotsman.

Walter Smith was also a candidate but the 69-year-old "ruled himself out of the running" to replace Strachan, according to Chris McLaughlin at BBC Scotland.

That appears to have led the SFA to McLeish who has been out of work since being sacked by Egyptian Premier League side Zamalek in May 2016 after just 65 days in charge.

The announcement is due to be made official on Friday, according to Stephen McGowan at the Scottish Daily Mail:

McLeish previously took charge of Scotland in 2007 and under his stewardship they narrowly missed out on a place at the 2008 UEFA European Championship. The Scots were eliminated after a 2-1 defeat to Italy in their final qualifier, courtesy of a stoppage time winner from Christian Panucci.

However, the campaign was also notable for a 1-0 win over France at Parc des Princes. A solitary goal from James McFadden ensured Scotland did the double over Les Bleus and secured a memorable win.

McLeish left his Scotland post for Championship side Birmingham City in 2007 and won promotion to the Premier League. The Blues also pulled off a shock by beating Arsenal in the League Cup final in 2011.

The Scot then left Birmingham after they were relegated in June 2011 and went on to have disappointing spells with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Genk before his ill-fated move to Egypt.

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam, who was given his first international call-up by McLeish, welcomed his former boss back into the international fold:

However, the decision to appoint McLeish was not met with universal approval. Journalist Tom Freeman explained why some supporters will not be too impressed with the decision to go for McLeish:

Scotland are in need of a boost after failing to qualify for the World Cup as they finished third in Group F behind England and Slovakia. The Scots are next in action in March as they face international friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary, before further friendlies in May and June against Peru and Mexico.