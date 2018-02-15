WWE Superstar Rich Swann Mutually Parts Ways with Company

Credit: WWE.com

WWE announced Rich Swann has left the company by mutual agreement Thursday.

The wrestler—who was part of the cruiserweight division—will move on to pastures new, and WWE did not elaborate on his departure in their initial statement other than to wish him luck.

Swann built a strong reputation on Raw and captured the Cruiserweight Championship after beating Brian Kendrick in November 2016.

The 27-year-old initially made his way through the ranks with NXT before finding a home on the company's flagship show.

WWE suspended Swann indefinitely in December after he was arrested on charges of false imprisonment and misdemeanour domestic battery. Swann was cleared of all charges due to a lack of evidence.

The Baltimore-born athlete previously toured the independent circuit before signing with WWE.