Chris Bosh Talks Return to NBA: 'I'm Not Done Yet'

LM Otero/Associated Press

Issues with blood clots forced Chris Bosh to put his NBA career on hold, but the 11-time All-Star isn't giving up on making a comeback.

During a Thursday appearance on ESPN's First Take, Bosh said he was "not done yet" and has been working out in hopes of playing in the NBA once again:

Bosh was first diagnosed with blood clots in one of his lungs in February 2015. He sat out the remainder of that season, but he was cleared to return for the start of the next campaign.

After appearing in the first 53 games of the 2015-16 season with the Miami Heat, Bosh withdrew from All-Star Game festivities due to a calf injury that was later announced as another blood clot.

The Heat announced prior to the start of the 2016-17 season that Bosh wouldn't be cleared to play again after failing his physical. The NBA deemed his health issues to be career-ending last June, and the Heat subsequently waived him.

Bosh's last appearance in an NBA game was on February 9, 2016. He scored 18 points in a 119-101 loss against the San Antonio Spurs.