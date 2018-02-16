Olympic 2018 Results: Live Updating Medal Count for Friday

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

The 2018 Winter Olympics approach their midway point on Friday, as the medals continue to be handed out in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

A number of stars have lived up to their billing in recent days, with United States superstars Shaun White and Mikaela Shiffrin producing gold-medal performances.

As expected, Norway have continued to collect medals in multiple events, and Aksel Lund Svindal added to the haul in the men's downhill skiing on Thursday.

Here is the latest medal tally from the Games:

Figure skating has enthralled crowds at the Pyeongchang Games, with a number of key medals still to be decided.

Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot gave a world-record performance in the pair's free skating, snatching the gold from Sui Wenjing and Han Cong on Thursday night.

The Chinese pairing simply couldn't match the Germans, and Savchenko finally collected a gold after winning two bronze medals in previous Games.

Canada were delighted with their effort as Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford claimed the bronze, holding off Russians Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov.

Tarasova and Morozov were considered leading contenders to scoop the gold, but the 2017 European champions fell short of their best.

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

A high-class field has been assembled for the men's single skating, with the free skating scheduled to take place in the early hours of Saturday in the UK and Europe. The event begins at 8 p.m. (ET) on Friday, when the medals will be decided.

It has been a hugely successful Games so far in South Korea, with many strong performances from leading contenders.

White was sensational in the men's snowboard halfpipe, landing back-to-back 1440s to score 97.75, blowing the field away to earn the gold.

Compatriot Chloe Kim became one of the breakout stars of the Games when she won the women's halfpipe with an outrageous effort of 98.25.

The Pyeongchang Games have delivered to date, and there's still a host of exciting events set to take place in the days ahead.