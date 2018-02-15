Europa League 2018: Scores, Odds After Thursday's Round-of-32 Leg 1 Results

ROBERT HENRIKSSON/Getty Images

Arsenal cruised through their away trip in the 2018 Europa League, as the Gunners defeated Ostersund 3-0 in the first leg of the round of 32.

The north London giants had no trouble against the Swedish outfit who are based close to the Arctic Circle.

The visitors held a 2-0 lead at half-time and continued their dominance as they wrapped up the result in the second half.

Borussia Dortmund were almost held to a draw by Italian side Atalanta, but the Bundesliga team scored in injury time through Michy Batshuayi to win 3-2.



A number of matches are scheduled for Thursday evening, as the competition continues to have split kick-off times across Europe.

Here are Thursday's results from the competition so far:

Astana 1-3 Sporting CP

Ostersund 0-3 Arsenal

Marseille 3-0 Sporting Braga

Real Sociedad 2-2 FC Salzburg

Ludogorets Razgrad 0-3 AC Milan

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Atalanta

Nice 2-3 Lokomotiv Moscow

Spartak Moscow 1-3 Athletic Bilbao

AEK Athens vs. Dynamo Kiev (TBD)

Celtic vs. Zenit St Petersburg (TBD)

Napoli vs. RB Leipzig (TBD)

FC Copenhagen vs. Atletico Madrid (TBD)

Lyon vs. Villarreal (TBD)

Partizan Belgrade vs. Viktoria Plzen (TBD)

FCSB vs. Lazio (TBD)

Thursday Recap

Robert Henriksson/Associated Press

It could have been a tricky night for Arsenal as they made their way to Scandinavia, but the cold climate held no difficulties for manager Arsene Wenger's men as they placed one foot in the next stage.

Nacho Monreal has found a goalscoring touch this term, and the defender opened the scoring after 13 minutes, tucking the ball away after a rebound from Alex Iwobi's effort.

The Gunners doubled their lead 11 minutes later as Sotirios Papagiannopoulos scored an own goal, giving Arsenal an increased advantage in a match with little spark. Henrikh Mkhitaryan was the creator, and the Armenian's cross was deflected home.

ROBERT HENRIKSSON/Getty Images

Mkhitaryan was involved in the third of the night as he linked with Mesut Ozil shortly before the hour mark, and the German wizard made sure his name went on the scoresheet with a decisive finish.

It was a very easy day at the office for Arsenal, and Tom Pettersson missed a penalty for the hosts in injury time as goalkeeper David Ospina made the save.

Borussia Dortmund suffered a difficult night at the Signal Iduna Park as they sneaked a win against Atalanta.

Andre Schurrle opened the scoring for BVB after 30 minutes, but a quick-fire double from Josip Ilicic early in the second half gave the Serie A side a shock advantage.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Batshuayi brought the scores level once more after 65 minutes, and the Belgian was the hero as he struck in the closing moments of the game to earn a 3-2 victory.

There were victories for AC Milan and Athletic Bilbao, as they defeated Ludogorets and Spartak Moscow, respectively, on the road.

The Italians earned a 3-0 away victory, as the La Liga side won 3-1 in Russia. Fellow Spanish team Real Sociedad collected a 2-2 draw against FC Salzburg, as the visitors snatched a very late equaliser.

Marseille were convincing in their tie against Sporting Braga in the south of France, winning 3-0 after a brace from Valere Germain and a strike by Florian Thauvin.