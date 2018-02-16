Olympic Hockey Schedule 2018: Live Stream for Saturday's Games

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The United States men's hockey team sits in a position it never could have imagined after its opening-game defeat to Slovenia.

The Americans go into Saturday's clash with the Olympic Athletes from Russia with the opportunity to win their group and set themselves up in an ideal situation for the elimination round.

While the men are still jockeying for position in pool play, the women's ice hockey tournament has reached the knockout phase.

A clash between Scandinavian neighbors with a spot in the medal round on the line headlines the pair of women's games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday.

Saturday Ice Hockey Schedule

Men's Group A: South Korea vs. Switzerland (2:40 a.m. ET)

Women's Quarterfinals: Finland vs. Sweden (2:40 a.m. ET)

Men's Group B: Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. United States (7:10 a.m. ET)

Men's Group B: Slovenia vs. Slovakia (7:10 a.m. ET)

Men's Group C: Germany vs. Norway (10:10 p.m. ET)*

Women's Classification Round: Korea vs. TBD (10:10 p.m. ET)*

*Indicates game occurs Sunday, February 18, in Pyeongchang.

All games can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

Americans Attempting to Top Group B

What was thought of as an unlikely achievement following the shocking loss to Slovenia is attainable for the United States Saturday.

The Americans have the opportunity to win Group B and earn a bye into the quarterfinals with a victory over the Olympic Athletes from Russia thanks to head-to-head triumphs over the Russians and Slovakia.

The squad, comprising primarily college and AHL players, recovered from the disappointing overtime defeat to Slovenia with a 2-1 victory over Slovakia Thursday night.

Harvard's Ryan Donato scored the game-winning goal in the third period for the Americans to give them four points from two games.

The game-winner came from close range near the right side of the net, as NBC Olympics shared via Twitter:

Thursday's win over Slovakia, who upset the Russians in their opener, handed the Americans confidence heading into their most important clash of the competition to date.

By using Slovakia's blueprint, the Americans should be able to challenge the Russian squad, which is laced with former NHL players.

If the Americans pressure the puck and score early Saturday, their path to the medal rounds gets easier, as a win would lead to an automatic spot in the quarterfinals.

Sweden, Finland Face Off in Women's Quarterfinals

Nordic rivals Sweden and Finland face off Saturday morning in the second of the two women's quarterfinals in Pyeongchang.

Finland is the more battle-tested team of the two after it went through Group A alongside semifinalists Canada and the United States.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

The Finns lost to the two world powers by a combined score of 7-2, but they bounced back with a 5-1 win over the Olympic Athletes from Russia to finish third in Group A.

Sweden experienced a fantastic start in Group B, recording triumphs against Japan and the unified Korean team, but it failed to pass its biggest test. Switzerland beat Leif Boork's team 2-1, landing the Swedes in a knockout-round matchup with Finland.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Finland carried lofty goals into the tournament after a third-placed finish at the 2017 IIHF Women's World Championship, and it will be one step closer to achieving a medal in Pyeongchang if it advances to the semifinals.

The Finns have the two of the best players on either roster in goalie Noora Raty and blueliner Jenni Hiirikoski, and they will be expected to limit the Swedes' scoring opportunities Saturday.

Sweden was able to get pressure on the net against Switzerland in its toughest game of pool play, as it fired off 34 shots, but only one of them beat Swiss goalie Florence Schelling.

If Sweden pulls off an upset, it will capitalize on offensive pressure led by Pernilla Winberg, who is one of the most dynamic forwards in the women's game.

