Fantasy Baseball 2018 Draft Strategy: Advice and Cheatsheet for 1st Round

Success in fantasy drafts isn't different from what constitutes success in the real world, though fantasy owners at least build their roster with a strong idea of what the players they select are going to do.

When Mike Trout was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2009, no one perceived he would turn into a once-in-a-generation talent. Fantasy owners are conditioned to expect him to be the best player in baseball, and as a result will likely lead to him being the first player off the board.

That brings up a larger point as you prepare for your draft: Hitting on your first-round pick. MLB teams invest most of their assets into finding stars early in the draft. It's nice to have a deep class of talent, but stars are the pathway to championships.

Looking ahead to fantasy drafts, here is a 10 team first-round mock and key pieces of advice to remember in your war room.

Fantasy Mock Draft

1. Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels

2. Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros

3. Bryce Harper, OF, Washington Nationals

4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

5. Trea Turner, SS, Washington Nationals

6. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies

7. Giancarlo Stanton, OF, New York Yankees

8. Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado Rockies

9. Mookie Betts, OF, Boston Red Sox

10. Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians

Starting Pitching Can Wait

According to Fantasy Pros, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is the first pitcher going off the board with an average draft position of No. 6 overall.

While there's no disputing Kershaw's greatness when he's on the mound, the three-time NL Cy Young winner hasn't been able to stay healthy for the past two seasons.

Kershaw has made fewer than 30 starts in three of the past four seasons and has thrown fewer than 180 innings each of the past two seasons. Back problems have been the source of his time on the disabled list since 2014, an issue unlikely to go away now that he's turned 30.

Even though offense reigned supreme in MLB last season, there are plenty of elite-level fantasy starters who will be available in the second and third rounds. Corey Kluber, Chris Sale, Max Scherzer, Madison Bumgarner, Stephen Strasburg and Luis Severino are going between picks 12-35.

Go After Multifaceted Players

A total of 41 players hit at least 30 home runs last season, making it easy to find power throughout your draft without needing to reach for it in the first round.

Instead, focus on hitters with strong track records of success in multiple areas. For instance, three players in the first-round mock draft hit at least 20 homers and stole 20 bases last season (Trout, Altuve and Betts).

Bryce Harper had a 20-20 season in 2016, but he only attempted six steals last season. Charlie Blackmon and Jose Ramirez each hit at least 29 homers and stole 14 bases in 2017.

Betts and Trea Turner were the only players in the first round who didn't slug at least .500 last season. Turner has the potential to be a special fantasy talent if he can stay healthy. The Nationals star hit 11 homers and stole 46 bases in just 98 games due to injuries.

One name not included in the first round who will be high on many draft boards is Aaron Judge.

The New York Yankees star is on the fringes of the top players in fantasy, especially with the likelihood of driving in 120 runs in that lineup, but let's see if teams learned anything about pitching him from the postseason when he struck out 27 times in 48 at-bats.

Pay Attention to Position Depth

Position depth is an underrated piece of fantasy knowledge to have. The aforementioned example of Kershaw going in the first round when there will be at least four or five other elite starters with less injury risk than him available later doesn't make him a good value option.

First base isn't an especially deep position. Arizona Diamondbacks star Paul Goldschmidt is a clear standout at the position because of his ability to hit for average, power, drive in runs and steal bases. It shouldn't be overlooked that he's swiped at least 15 bases in five of the past six seasons.

Catcher is another position that lacks high quality when you get past the top three of Gary Sanchez, Buster Posey and Willson Contreras. Salvador Perez is in the second tier because he can hit for average and power, but the Kansas City Royals don't figure to have a deep lineup that will offer him many RBI chances.

By contrast, third base goes at least nine deep in premier talent with names like Arenado, Ramirez, Kris Bryant and Manny Machado. Miguel Sano, who could be facing a suspension stemming from domestic assault allegations, has hit 71 homers in 310 career games and has mid-round value.

Third base is also home to potential breakout candidates like Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman, who was already solid last season with 19 homers and an .827 OPS.

The more options at a position to choose from, the easier it becomes to focus on other areas with only three or four stars capable of carrying a heavy burden for your team. Paying attention to depth rather than names will make it easier for your fantasy team to end the season victorious.