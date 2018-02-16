Olympic Alpine Skiing Schedule 2018: Live Stream, TV Guide for Women's Super-G

Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

The medals are set to be handed out in the women's super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday (or Friday night American time).

The super-G is a speed event but also incorporates technical ability as racers must execute turns to pass through gates that are placed further apart than in the giant slalom. The race is also run over a steeper slope and is won by the athlete who posts the fastest time over a single run.

Date: Saturday, February 17

Time: 9 p.m. ET (Friday, Feb. 16)/2 a.m. GMT

TV Info: NBC Universal (U.S.), BBC and Eurosport (UK)

Live Stream: NBC Olympics (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK), Eurosport Player (UK)

The Alpine skiing events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games have been disrupted by fierce winds, as shown by News 4, WIVB-TV:

Weather permitting, the race will go ahead on Saturday, although there will be no Mikaela Shiffrin for Team USA. The 22-year-old, who won gold in the giant slalom, will miss the event as the competition's postponements have created a difficult schedule.

Eileen Shiffrin, her mother and coach, said "she has to have a day off" and added that the event "is not a big goal anyway," per Nancy Armour at USA Today.

Shiffrin's absence could be good news for team-mate Lindsey Vonn, who will be one of the favourites for gold on Saturday. The 33-year-old is competing in her last Olympic Games and will be wanting to make up for lost time after injury ruled her out of the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia.

Vonn knows what it takes to win gold, she finished top of the podium in the downhill at the 2018 Vancouver Games and took bronze in the super-G.

The American has also revealed how desperate she is to begin her Olympic campaign, via her Twitter account:

Vonn has also been backed by former world tennis number one Chris Evert:

The veteran faces competition from Italy's Sofia Goggia, who will be eyeing a medal after finishing 11th in the giant slalom.

Eurosport gave a neat profile of the 25-year-old:

Goggia is competing at her first Olympic Games after missing the 2014 Sochi Games with injury, and she certainly has the talent and experience to compete for a medal in South Korea.

Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather is also a contender and carries her country's entire Olympic hopes on her shoulders.

The Olympic Channel provided some background on the 28-year-old:

Weirather finished down in 22th place in the giant slalom, but the super-G is her specialty. She comes into the competition in good form in 2018.

Meanwhile, Switzerland's Lara Gut will be looking to make amends after crashing out of the giant slalom.

BBC Sport showed the moment where she lost control and hit a group of photographers:

Gut said on Thursday that she was OK after the crash and will be fine to race, per Reuters.

The 26-year-old won bronze in the downhill at the 2014 Sochi Games and could add another medal to her collection in the super-G.